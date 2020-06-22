All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7950 Monfreya Court

Location

7950 Monfreya Court, Charlotte, NC 28212
Idlewild South

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neutral paint colors, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7950 Monfreya Court have any available units?
7950 Monfreya Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 7950 Monfreya Court currently offering any rent specials?
7950 Monfreya Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7950 Monfreya Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7950 Monfreya Court is pet friendly.
Does 7950 Monfreya Court offer parking?
No, 7950 Monfreya Court does not offer parking.
Does 7950 Monfreya Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7950 Monfreya Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7950 Monfreya Court have a pool?
No, 7950 Monfreya Court does not have a pool.
Does 7950 Monfreya Court have accessible units?
No, 7950 Monfreya Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7950 Monfreya Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7950 Monfreya Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7950 Monfreya Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7950 Monfreya Court does not have units with air conditioning.
