7619 Orchid Blossom Ln

pet friendly walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FOR APPOINTMENT TO VIEW PLEASE CALL 704-909-0400 ANYTIME 24/7 - Great Three Bedroom Home located in Westerwood Village! Well maintained ranch home located in cul-de-sac on large flat lot. New laminate plank flooring with freshly painted interior throughout. Open kitchen that includes all appliances, pantry and dining area. Spacious master bedroom.with walk-in closet. Master bath has garden tub and dual vanity. Lots of storage space. Close to shopping, restaurants and the Amazon Distribution Center. Convenient to I-485, I-85 and airport. .For appointment or to request more information call our leasing department at 704-909-0400 anytime 24/7. We can also email you a copy of a video tour upon request.



(RLNE5668048)