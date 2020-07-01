All apartments in Charlotte
7619 Orchid Blossom Ln
7619 Orchid Blossom Ln

7619 Orchid Blossom Lane · No Longer Available
7619 Orchid Blossom Lane, Charlotte, NC 28214
Pawtuckett

pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
bathtub
walk in closets
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FOR APPOINTMENT TO VIEW PLEASE CALL 704-909-0400 ANYTIME 24/7 - Great Three Bedroom Home located in Westerwood Village! Well maintained ranch home located in cul-de-sac on large flat lot. New laminate plank flooring with freshly painted interior throughout. Open kitchen that includes all appliances, pantry and dining area. Spacious master bedroom.with walk-in closet. Master bath has garden tub and dual vanity. Lots of storage space. Close to shopping, restaurants and the Amazon Distribution Center. Convenient to I-485, I-85 and airport. .For appointment or to request more information call our leasing department at 704-909-0400 anytime 24/7. We can also email you a copy of a video tour upon request.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7619 Orchid Blossom Ln have any available units?
7619 Orchid Blossom Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 7619 Orchid Blossom Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7619 Orchid Blossom Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7619 Orchid Blossom Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 7619 Orchid Blossom Ln is pet friendly.
Does 7619 Orchid Blossom Ln offer parking?
No, 7619 Orchid Blossom Ln does not offer parking.
Does 7619 Orchid Blossom Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7619 Orchid Blossom Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7619 Orchid Blossom Ln have a pool?
No, 7619 Orchid Blossom Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7619 Orchid Blossom Ln have accessible units?
No, 7619 Orchid Blossom Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7619 Orchid Blossom Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 7619 Orchid Blossom Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7619 Orchid Blossom Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 7619 Orchid Blossom Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
