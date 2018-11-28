All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 7428 Willow Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7428 Willow Creek Drive
Last updated April 2 2020 at 12:23 AM

7428 Willow Creek Drive

7428 Willow Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7428 Willow Creek Drive, Charlotte, NC 28270
Sardis Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful Georgian Colonial all brick duplex in the heart of south Charlotte, located on a corner lot. Offering 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths. Main level features an extra large great room, dining room, half bath, kitchen and leads out to a huge deck. Stainless appliances in the kitchen. Upper level features 2 large bedrooms with their own bathrooms. Downstairs has its own living space with private bath and separate entry. Private driveway. Close to great schools and shopping, 18 minutes to Uptown Charlotte, close to Matthews & Arboretum areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7428 Willow Creek Drive have any available units?
7428 Willow Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7428 Willow Creek Drive have?
Some of 7428 Willow Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7428 Willow Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7428 Willow Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7428 Willow Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7428 Willow Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7428 Willow Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 7428 Willow Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7428 Willow Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7428 Willow Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7428 Willow Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 7428 Willow Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7428 Willow Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 7428 Willow Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7428 Willow Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7428 Willow Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sardis Place at Matthews
2808 Cross Point Cir
Charlotte, NC 28105
Ashford Place
905 Pineville Point Ave
Charlotte, NC 28217
Greenside
1315 Harding Place
Charlotte, NC 28204
Aurea Station
8625 Winter Oaks Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Highland Park at Northlake
7116 Finn Hall Ave
Charlotte, NC 28216
The Villages
1600 Village Brook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Avalon
6000 Regal Estate Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
The Newton
15934 White St.
Charlotte, NC 28278

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte