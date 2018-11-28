7428 Willow Creek Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel ceiling fan microwave range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful Georgian Colonial all brick duplex in the heart of south Charlotte, located on a corner lot. Offering 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths. Main level features an extra large great room, dining room, half bath, kitchen and leads out to a huge deck. Stainless appliances in the kitchen. Upper level features 2 large bedrooms with their own bathrooms. Downstairs has its own living space with private bath and separate entry. Private driveway. Close to great schools and shopping, 18 minutes to Uptown Charlotte, close to Matthews & Arboretum areas.