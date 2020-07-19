All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 7421 Lamplighter Close Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7421 Lamplighter Close Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7421 Lamplighter Close Drive

7421 Lamplighter Close Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7421 Lamplighter Close Drive, Charlotte, NC 28105
Providence Estates East

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Matthews Grove Property with Large Corner Lot For Rent Now! - You do not want to miss this opportunity! This property is the perfect place to call home. The property opens from the foyer to the formal living and dining areas which lead into the eat in kitchen and large great room at back. Upstairs contains generous master suit, 2 large secondary bedrooms and oversized loft area. Walking distance Siskey Y Matthews, shopping, and restaurants! Call now to schedule your appointment, 704-814-0461.

(RLNE2703864)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7421 Lamplighter Close Drive have any available units?
7421 Lamplighter Close Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 7421 Lamplighter Close Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7421 Lamplighter Close Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7421 Lamplighter Close Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7421 Lamplighter Close Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7421 Lamplighter Close Drive offer parking?
No, 7421 Lamplighter Close Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7421 Lamplighter Close Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7421 Lamplighter Close Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7421 Lamplighter Close Drive have a pool?
No, 7421 Lamplighter Close Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7421 Lamplighter Close Drive have accessible units?
No, 7421 Lamplighter Close Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7421 Lamplighter Close Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7421 Lamplighter Close Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7421 Lamplighter Close Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7421 Lamplighter Close Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maddox South End
2630 South Boulevard
Charlotte, NC 28209
Ascent Uptown
225 S Poplar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Hamptons
8415 University Station Cir
Charlotte, NC 28269
Waterford Hills
6219 Waterford Hills Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
SkyHouse Uptown
640 N Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Anker Haus
2925 Commonwealth Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205
1100 South
1100 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
7916 Harris Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte