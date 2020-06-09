715 Seneca Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground

Adorable ranch with 3 beds, 2 full baths in amazing location! Fully renovated large kitchen with quarts, S/S appliances, new subway tile back splash, refrigerator with ice maker, garbage disposal, lots of cabinet space. All new appliances, LG gas range and microwave. Hardwoods throughout. New Quartz top in 1 bath and new sink chest and commode in 2nd bath. New hardware, lighting and 5 ceiling fans. Newly installed 200 amp electrical service. Large living room with fire place and den with built ins. Architectural roof 1 year old. Great sun room with 5 large windows and ceiling fan. Brick patio with curving lowball. Large fenced flat backyard. Huge workshop fully wired with 2 ceiling fans and fluorescent lighting. Additional storage shed. Community amenities include parks, playground, recreational area and bike path. Minutes to Uptown, South Park, South End, light rail, great restaurants and shops. Must see!