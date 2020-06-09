All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:30 PM

715 Seneca Place

715 Seneca Place · (704) 779-9829
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

715 Seneca Place, Charlotte, NC 28210
Madison Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1424 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Adorable ranch with 3 beds, 2 full baths in amazing location! Fully renovated large kitchen with quarts, S/S appliances, new subway tile back splash, refrigerator with ice maker, garbage disposal, lots of cabinet space. All new appliances, LG gas range and microwave. Hardwoods throughout. New Quartz top in 1 bath and new sink chest and commode in 2nd bath. New hardware, lighting and 5 ceiling fans. Newly installed 200 amp electrical service. Large living room with fire place and den with built ins. Architectural roof 1 year old. Great sun room with 5 large windows and ceiling fan. Brick patio with curving lowball. Large fenced flat backyard. Huge workshop fully wired with 2 ceiling fans and fluorescent lighting. Additional storage shed. Community amenities include parks, playground, recreational area and bike path. Minutes to Uptown, South Park, South End, light rail, great restaurants and shops. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 Seneca Place have any available units?
715 Seneca Place has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 715 Seneca Place have?
Some of 715 Seneca Place's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 Seneca Place currently offering any rent specials?
715 Seneca Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Seneca Place pet-friendly?
No, 715 Seneca Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 715 Seneca Place offer parking?
Yes, 715 Seneca Place does offer parking.
Does 715 Seneca Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 Seneca Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Seneca Place have a pool?
No, 715 Seneca Place does not have a pool.
Does 715 Seneca Place have accessible units?
No, 715 Seneca Place does not have accessible units.
Does 715 Seneca Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 Seneca Place does not have units with dishwashers.
