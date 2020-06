Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Renovated. New paint, flooring, kitchen, windows, fireplace, appliances, tankless water heater. 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Outside covered patio overlooking large wooded backyard. Be a part of this up and coming area of Charlotte. Very near to restaurants, shops, and communities of Plaza Midwood and NODA! Very close to Uptown Charlotte. Come see for yourself!