3 Bedroom 1 Bath home with space to spare inside and out. Recently refreshed carpets and paint throughout. Conveniently located close to I-85 for easy commuting without sacrificing the peace and quiet of the neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 661 Reeves Ave have any available units?
661 Reeves Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 661 Reeves Ave currently offering any rent specials?
661 Reeves Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.