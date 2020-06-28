629 Silversmith Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Location! Location! Welcome home. Charming 3 BR-21/2 BA home situated on a cul-de-sac in a sought after South Charlotte neighborhood..The home features a great floor plan, spacious family room with a feature gas log fireplace and hardwood floors. A welcoming kitchen with SS appliances, cute breakfast area and spacious new deck.Updated 1/2 bath on the main. Generous master up with two closets . A serene peaceful setting on 0.37 acres with a very hard to find 2 car attached garage. Washer, dryer and refrigerator will convey and seller is offering a home warranty..Convenient to shopping, restaurants and top performing schools! Don't miss this opportunity.