Last updated August 17 2019 at 3:29 AM

629 Silversmith Lane

629 Silversmith Lane · No Longer Available
Location

629 Silversmith Lane, Charlotte, NC 28270
Sardis Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location! Location! Welcome home. Charming 3 BR-21/2 BA home situated on a cul-de-sac in a sought after South Charlotte neighborhood..The home features a great floor plan, spacious family room with a feature gas log fireplace and hardwood floors. A welcoming kitchen with SS appliances, cute breakfast area and spacious new deck.Updated 1/2 bath on the main. Generous master up with two closets . A serene peaceful setting on 0.37 acres with a very hard to find 2 car attached garage. Washer, dryer and refrigerator will convey and seller is offering a home warranty..Convenient to shopping, restaurants and top performing schools! Don't miss this opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 629 Silversmith Lane have any available units?
629 Silversmith Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 629 Silversmith Lane have?
Some of 629 Silversmith Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 629 Silversmith Lane currently offering any rent specials?
629 Silversmith Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 Silversmith Lane pet-friendly?
No, 629 Silversmith Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 629 Silversmith Lane offer parking?
Yes, 629 Silversmith Lane offers parking.
Does 629 Silversmith Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 629 Silversmith Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 Silversmith Lane have a pool?
No, 629 Silversmith Lane does not have a pool.
Does 629 Silversmith Lane have accessible units?
No, 629 Silversmith Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 629 Silversmith Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 629 Silversmith Lane has units with dishwashers.
