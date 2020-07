Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Coming Soon! 3BR Townhouse! - This modern 3BR / 3BA town-home is deceptively spacious. Each bedroom has their own private full bathroom, as though there are 3 Master Suites. One bedroom is downstairs for convenience. The kitchen is equipped with a full appliance package; stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. The open floor plan is very inviting and great for entertaining. Washer and Dryer connections.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2761099)