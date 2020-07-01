4934 Derbyshire Drive

Amenities

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1562731



A gorgeous rental home in Charlotte. Your next home includes: 5 beds, 2.5 baths, hardwood floors, stainless steel applicances, a spacious backyard, washer and dryer, and ample storage space.



Cats and small Dogs allowed



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.



This property comes in as-is condition.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.