Last updated May 5 2020 at 4:15 PM

4934 Derbyshire Drive

4934 Derbyshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4934 Derbyshire Drive, Charlotte, NC 28270
Providence Plantation

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1562731

A gorgeous rental home in Charlotte. Your next home includes: 5 beds, 2.5 baths, hardwood floors, stainless steel applicances, a spacious backyard, washer and dryer, and ample storage space.

Cats and small Dogs allowed

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.

This property comes in as-is condition.

|Amenities: Garage,Wood flooring,Fireplace,Large backyard,Freshly Painted,Cats ok,Washer and dryer
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4934 Derbyshire Drive have any available units?
4934 Derbyshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4934 Derbyshire Drive have?
Some of 4934 Derbyshire Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4934 Derbyshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4934 Derbyshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4934 Derbyshire Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4934 Derbyshire Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4934 Derbyshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4934 Derbyshire Drive offers parking.
Does 4934 Derbyshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4934 Derbyshire Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4934 Derbyshire Drive have a pool?
No, 4934 Derbyshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4934 Derbyshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 4934 Derbyshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4934 Derbyshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4934 Derbyshire Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

