4825 Gilmore Drive

Renovated 3/1 ranch with open floor plan in desirable Selwyn Park. Convienient to the light rail, close to Scaleybark Park and Ride station, the Greenway, Park Rd Shopping Center and Uptown Charlotte. New kitchen with white cedar shake soft pull cabinets, quartz countertop, subway tile back splash and all SS appliances. Recessive lighting and décor switches. Black matte fixtures makes this home timeless. New bath with dual sinks, frameless shower glass, beautiful tile work and tons of storage space. Beautiful refinished hardwoods. Deep 2.5 car garage with it's own service panel is RARE! Low maintenance yard.