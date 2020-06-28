All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

4602 Craigmoss Lane

4602 Craigmoss Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4602 Craigmoss Lane, Charlotte, NC 28278
Dixie - Berryhill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
- Remarkable End-unit Townhome located in the Berwick Community. Home features an open floor plan, two-story great room, Master Bedroom on the main level and an additional 2 bedrooms with bonus room upstairs! Hardwood floors throughout the main level with granite countertops in the kitchen. Townhome abuts community area for extra open space and includes an expanded patio. Close to shopping, restaurants and easy access to the airport and interstates. Dogs under 20 lbs will be considered.

(RLNE5095405)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4602 Craigmoss Lane have any available units?
4602 Craigmoss Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4602 Craigmoss Lane have?
Some of 4602 Craigmoss Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4602 Craigmoss Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4602 Craigmoss Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4602 Craigmoss Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4602 Craigmoss Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4602 Craigmoss Lane offer parking?
No, 4602 Craigmoss Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4602 Craigmoss Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4602 Craigmoss Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4602 Craigmoss Lane have a pool?
No, 4602 Craigmoss Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4602 Craigmoss Lane have accessible units?
No, 4602 Craigmoss Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4602 Craigmoss Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4602 Craigmoss Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
