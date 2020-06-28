4602 Craigmoss Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

- Remarkable End-unit Townhome located in the Berwick Community. Home features an open floor plan, two-story great room, Master Bedroom on the main level and an additional 2 bedrooms with bonus room upstairs! Hardwood floors throughout the main level with granite countertops in the kitchen. Townhome abuts community area for extra open space and includes an expanded patio. Close to shopping, restaurants and easy access to the airport and interstates. Dogs under 20 lbs will be considered.



