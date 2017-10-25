All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:30 AM

430 Queens Rd Apt 131

430 Queens Road · (980) 219-8129
Location

430 Queens Road, Charlotte, NC 28207
Cherry

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 934 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Available for rent is a spacious apartment, well appointed with a mix of modern furniture, unique art, fully equipped kitchen, in unit washer & dryer and much much more.
Located steps away from Uptown/Midtown Charlotte, Elizabeth, Myers Park and Dilworth neighborhoods. Tree lined streets and a private balcony to enjoy the serenity of residential calm, yet close to everything.
The apartment is just a few minutes walk from several restaurants, grocery and shopping.
Public transport Bus line is right outside the building and the Free Charlotte Trolley a couple blocks away.
South Park, Plaza Midwood, NoDA and South-end are just a quick drive or a short bike ride away.
Ample Parking, Top floor with excellent views, Easy access to I-277 that connects to I-77 and I-85.
Available to rent fully furnished, semi furnished or unfurnished.

Great location close to uptown, hospital, shopping, dining. Myers Park neighborhood. Open floorplan with many upgrades. Granite countertops, updated cabinets & hardware as well as ceramic back splash in kitchen! Fireplace, wood floors and cathedral ceiling. Standard tub/shower unit was replaced with custom tile walk in shower. Both bedrooms are great size. Fantastic porch that provides privacy is a unique find complete with tile floors.

Pets must be approved by the owner. Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult, a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Property will be cleaned before move-in, available as-is, no known issues. Agents: check with your applicant before calling our processor for status updates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 Queens Rd Apt 131 have any available units?
430 Queens Rd Apt 131 has a unit available for $1,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 430 Queens Rd Apt 131 have?
Some of 430 Queens Rd Apt 131's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 Queens Rd Apt 131 currently offering any rent specials?
430 Queens Rd Apt 131 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 Queens Rd Apt 131 pet-friendly?
Yes, 430 Queens Rd Apt 131 is pet friendly.
Does 430 Queens Rd Apt 131 offer parking?
Yes, 430 Queens Rd Apt 131 does offer parking.
Does 430 Queens Rd Apt 131 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 430 Queens Rd Apt 131 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 Queens Rd Apt 131 have a pool?
Yes, 430 Queens Rd Apt 131 has a pool.
Does 430 Queens Rd Apt 131 have accessible units?
No, 430 Queens Rd Apt 131 does not have accessible units.
Does 430 Queens Rd Apt 131 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 430 Queens Rd Apt 131 has units with dishwashers.
