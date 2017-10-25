430 Queens Rd Apt 131

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Available for rent is a spacious apartment, well appointed with a mix of modern furniture, unique art, fully equipped kitchen, in unit washer & dryer and much much more.

Located steps away from Uptown/Midtown Charlotte, Elizabeth, Myers Park and Dilworth neighborhoods. Tree lined streets and a private balcony to enjoy the serenity of residential calm, yet close to everything.

The apartment is just a few minutes walk from several restaurants, grocery and shopping.

Public transport Bus line is right outside the building and the Free Charlotte Trolley a couple blocks away.

South Park, Plaza Midwood, NoDA and South-end are just a quick drive or a short bike ride away.

Ample Parking, Top floor with excellent views, Easy access to I-277 that connects to I-77 and I-85.

Available to rent fully furnished, semi furnished or unfurnished.



Great location close to uptown, hospital, shopping, dining. Myers Park neighborhood. Open floorplan with many upgrades. Granite countertops, updated cabinets & hardware as well as ceramic back splash in kitchen! Fireplace, wood floors and cathedral ceiling. Standard tub/shower unit was replaced with custom tile walk in shower. Both bedrooms are great size. Fantastic porch that provides privacy is a unique find complete with tile floors.



Pets must be approved by the owner. Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult, a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Property will be cleaned before move-in, available as-is, no known issues. Agents: check with your applicant before calling our processor for status updates.