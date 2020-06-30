All apartments in Charlotte
414 Norris Avenue

Location

414 Norris Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28206
Tryon Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
key fob access
Lovely 3 bd brick home. Gas heat and water heater. Central air and fireplace.
Located minutes from Uptown, in established neighborhood. Ample storage space, hardwood floors throughout, spacious bedrooms, nice front and large rear yard, front driveway for parking.
No Section 8.
Please note additional $49/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including keyless entry, HVAC filter delivery, asset protection plan and more. Lease End Date between Feb and July 2021.

Are you an Owner looking for a property management company? Find out if Smart Shield PM is a good fit for you: https://www.smartshieldpropertymanagement.com/charlotte-property-management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

