Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:48 PM

4016 Woolcott Avenue

4016 Woolcott Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4016 Woolcott Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28213
Back Creek Church Road

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home located in the desirable Coventry subdivision. Spacious living room offers plenty of comfortable living space. Nice size eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Three large bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Spacious backyard has plenty of room for entertaining. One-car attached garage.

Directions: I-485 to Exit 33, head toward Harrisburg, Right onto Caldwell, Right onto Tom Query, Right onto Asheby, Left onto Underwood, left onto Woolcott

(RLNE5124812)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4016 Woolcott Avenue have any available units?
4016 Woolcott Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4016 Woolcott Avenue have?
Some of 4016 Woolcott Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4016 Woolcott Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4016 Woolcott Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4016 Woolcott Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4016 Woolcott Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4016 Woolcott Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4016 Woolcott Avenue offers parking.
Does 4016 Woolcott Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4016 Woolcott Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4016 Woolcott Avenue have a pool?
No, 4016 Woolcott Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4016 Woolcott Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4016 Woolcott Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4016 Woolcott Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4016 Woolcott Avenue has units with dishwashers.
