Last updated April 1 2020 at 5:10 PM

3733 Manchester Drive

Location

3733 Manchester Drive, Charlotte, NC 28217
Clanton Park - Roseland

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Newly remodeled home in Clanton Park. This home has newly refinished hardwood floors and new flooring in the kitchen and both bathrooms. This is a 1 1/2 bathroom home with a separate laundry room and storage shed as well as a fully fenced backyard. There is fresh paint throughout and the home is ready for you to move-in! This home is priced to rent to a great resident in these tough times.

****Tub repair is scheduled, along with some other minor repairs that will be completed prior to move in ****

~ $39 application fee per adult (non-refundable).

~ Enjoy Peace of Mind and a Suite of Conveniences - Our Resident Benefits Package is a monthly service that helps you manage your home and save on your energy bill. This package, required on this home, provides $100,000 of Asset Protection against accidental resident-caused damages. It also provides you with HVAC filters, online rental payment options. The price for this package is $34 per month. (There could be additional costs based on credit score and pets.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3733 Manchester Drive have any available units?
3733 Manchester Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3733 Manchester Drive have?
Some of 3733 Manchester Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3733 Manchester Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3733 Manchester Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3733 Manchester Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3733 Manchester Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3733 Manchester Drive offer parking?
No, 3733 Manchester Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3733 Manchester Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3733 Manchester Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3733 Manchester Drive have a pool?
No, 3733 Manchester Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3733 Manchester Drive have accessible units?
No, 3733 Manchester Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3733 Manchester Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3733 Manchester Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

