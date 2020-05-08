3733 Manchester Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Newly remodeled home in Clanton Park. This home has newly refinished hardwood floors and new flooring in the kitchen and both bathrooms. This is a 1 1/2 bathroom home with a separate laundry room and storage shed as well as a fully fenced backyard. There is fresh paint throughout and the home is ready for you to move-in! This home is priced to rent to a great resident in these tough times.



****Tub repair is scheduled, along with some other minor repairs that will be completed prior to move in ****



~ $39 application fee per adult (non-refundable).



~ Enjoy Peace of Mind and a Suite of Conveniences - Our Resident Benefits Package is a monthly service that helps you manage your home and save on your energy bill. This package, required on this home, provides $100,000 of Asset Protection against accidental resident-caused damages. It also provides you with HVAC filters, online rental payment options. The price for this package is $34 per month. (There could be additional costs based on credit score and pets.)