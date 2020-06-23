All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

3538 Carlyle Drive

3538 Carlyle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3538 Carlyle Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
Westerly Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
3538 Carlyle Drive Available 04/15/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Ranch home for Rent in Charlotte, NC - Located in Westerly Hills. This beautiful Ranch home comes with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. It has the Living room with Hardwood Floors, kitchen with ceramic tiled floors and appliances, Separate Dining Area, Large Master suite with separate sitting area, carport, and fenced rear yard. It is approximately 1400 square feet and has gas heat and central air. A Must see!!

From Ashley Road. Turn left onto Joy Street. TR on Carlyle Drive. Home is on the right.

(RLNE2022092)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3538 Carlyle Drive have any available units?
3538 Carlyle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3538 Carlyle Drive have?
Some of 3538 Carlyle Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3538 Carlyle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3538 Carlyle Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3538 Carlyle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3538 Carlyle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3538 Carlyle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3538 Carlyle Drive does offer parking.
Does 3538 Carlyle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3538 Carlyle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3538 Carlyle Drive have a pool?
No, 3538 Carlyle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3538 Carlyle Drive have accessible units?
No, 3538 Carlyle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3538 Carlyle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3538 Carlyle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
