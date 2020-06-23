Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly carport air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

3538 Carlyle Drive Available 04/15/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Ranch home for Rent in Charlotte, NC - Located in Westerly Hills. This beautiful Ranch home comes with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. It has the Living room with Hardwood Floors, kitchen with ceramic tiled floors and appliances, Separate Dining Area, Large Master suite with separate sitting area, carport, and fenced rear yard. It is approximately 1400 square feet and has gas heat and central air. A Must see!!



From Ashley Road. Turn left onto Joy Street. TR on Carlyle Drive. Home is on the right.



(RLNE2022092)