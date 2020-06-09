340 Hollis Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 Bath spacious unit for rent in South End. Walking distance to parks, shopping and Restaurants. - Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 Bath for Rent near Park Road Shopping Center. Private Rear Entry. Large Great Room with Ceramic Tile Floors, Bedrooms are carpeted and the bathrooms have ceramic tile. The Kitchen comes with the refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Washer dryer included. central heat and air, ceiling fans. This Home is just minutes from shopping and restaurants and the Light Rail. A Must see!!!!



(RLNE5096171)