Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

340 Hollis Road

340 Hollis Road · (704) 544-1111 ext. 222
Location

340 Hollis Road, Charlotte, NC 28209
Colonial Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 340 Hollis Road · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 Bath spacious unit for rent in South End. Walking distance to parks, shopping and Restaurants. - Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 Bath for Rent near Park Road Shopping Center. Private Rear Entry. Large Great Room with Ceramic Tile Floors, Bedrooms are carpeted and the bathrooms have ceramic tile. The Kitchen comes with the refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Washer dryer included. central heat and air, ceiling fans. This Home is just minutes from shopping and restaurants and the Light Rail. A Must see!!!!

(RLNE5096171)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 Hollis Road have any available units?
340 Hollis Road has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 340 Hollis Road have?
Some of 340 Hollis Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 Hollis Road currently offering any rent specials?
340 Hollis Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 Hollis Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 340 Hollis Road is pet friendly.
Does 340 Hollis Road offer parking?
Yes, 340 Hollis Road does offer parking.
Does 340 Hollis Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 340 Hollis Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 Hollis Road have a pool?
No, 340 Hollis Road does not have a pool.
Does 340 Hollis Road have accessible units?
No, 340 Hollis Road does not have accessible units.
Does 340 Hollis Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 340 Hollis Road has units with dishwashers.
