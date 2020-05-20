All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated August 29 2019 at 7:19 AM

2744 Mayfair Avenue

2744 Mayfair Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2744 Mayfair Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ponderosa - Wingate

Amenities

Freshly painted and cleaned! 2 bedrooms, 1 bath condo in a quiet community near a local park. It is close to the airport, uptown, Steel Creek and more. Easy access to interstates, shopping, and restaurants. This affordable residence allows pets although they do require owner approval. Dog/Cat only. A non-refundable pet fee of $300 is required. 12, 18 and 24-month lease options. One month's rent is due in full upon move-in, regardless of the move-in date. The 2nd month's rent will be pro-rated. $50 water charge per month. The tenant is responsible for their own air conditioning window unit. Send Application, a copy of creditkarma.com report & driver's license to gchopra001@yahoo.com. 18-mo and 24-mo lease available for $775.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2744 Mayfair Avenue have any available units?
2744 Mayfair Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2744 Mayfair Avenue have?
Some of 2744 Mayfair Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2744 Mayfair Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2744 Mayfair Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2744 Mayfair Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2744 Mayfair Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2744 Mayfair Avenue offer parking?
No, 2744 Mayfair Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2744 Mayfair Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2744 Mayfair Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2744 Mayfair Avenue have a pool?
No, 2744 Mayfair Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2744 Mayfair Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2744 Mayfair Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2744 Mayfair Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2744 Mayfair Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
