2744 Mayfair Avenue

Freshly painted and cleaned! 2 bedrooms, 1 bath condo in a quiet community near a local park. It is close to the airport, uptown, Steel Creek and more. Easy access to interstates, shopping, and restaurants. This affordable residence allows pets although they do require owner approval. Dog/Cat only. A non-refundable pet fee of $300 is required. 12, 18 and 24-month lease options. One month's rent is due in full upon move-in, regardless of the move-in date. The 2nd month's rent will be pro-rated. $50 water charge per month. The tenant is responsible for their own air conditioning window unit. Send Application, a copy of creditkarma.com report & driver's license to gchopra001@yahoo.com. 18-mo and 24-mo lease available for $775.