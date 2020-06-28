241 S Cloudman Street

Amenities

MOVE-IN READY! - Charming renovated 2 bedroom / 1 bath bungalow home in an established historic neighborhood close to uptown Charlotte near I-85 and accessible to CATS Bus Route line. This spacious home features gas heat and central air, energy efficient windows, updated electrical, beautiful hardwood floors, linoleum flooring in the kitchen and bathroom, updated bathroom, screened porch, fenced back yard with brick walkways perfect for entertaining family, gas stove and refrigerator in kitchen for courtesy use, dryer for courtesy use, window treatments throughout home, garden shed with porch, and three storage buildings ideal for workshops. Call today - this house won't last long!



*No Pets



