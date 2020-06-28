All apartments in Charlotte
241 S Cloudman Street
241 S Cloudman Street

241 South Cloudman Street · No Longer Available
Location

241 South Cloudman Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Thomasboro - Hoskins

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
MOVE-IN READY! - Charming renovated 2 bedroom / 1 bath bungalow home in an established historic neighborhood close to uptown Charlotte near I-85 and accessible to CATS Bus Route line. This spacious home features gas heat and central air, energy efficient windows, updated electrical, beautiful hardwood floors, linoleum flooring in the kitchen and bathroom, updated bathroom, screened porch, fenced back yard with brick walkways perfect for entertaining family, gas stove and refrigerator in kitchen for courtesy use, dryer for courtesy use, window treatments throughout home, garden shed with porch, and three storage buildings ideal for workshops. Call today - this house won't last long!

*No Pets

Call / Email us today!
704-827-0801 / Rentals@leproperties.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4178000)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 S Cloudman Street have any available units?
241 S Cloudman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 241 S Cloudman Street have?
Some of 241 S Cloudman Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 241 S Cloudman Street currently offering any rent specials?
241 S Cloudman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 S Cloudman Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 241 S Cloudman Street is pet friendly.
Does 241 S Cloudman Street offer parking?
No, 241 S Cloudman Street does not offer parking.
Does 241 S Cloudman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 241 S Cloudman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 S Cloudman Street have a pool?
No, 241 S Cloudman Street does not have a pool.
Does 241 S Cloudman Street have accessible units?
No, 241 S Cloudman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 241 S Cloudman Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 241 S Cloudman Street does not have units with dishwashers.
