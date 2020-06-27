All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2401 Arden St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2401 Arden St
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

2401 Arden St

2401 Arden Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2401 Arden Street, Charlotte, NC 28206
Druid Hills South

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Arden house - Property Id: 129777

This 3 bed 1 bath home is located in the up and coming South Druid Hills Neighborhood. This small and adorable home with a LARGE backyard is a newly renovated 1946 house! New Refrigerator, Stove, AND washer-dryer. Call me today to check out this property!

You are just walking distance from enjoying Charlotte's best attractions: Uptown, The Music Factory, Heist Brewery AND Camp North End! You are also minutes from enjoying concerts and sports at the the PNC Arena and the Carolina Panthers Stadium.

Application fee: $45 non-refundable // credit and background check required!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/129777p
Property Id 129777

(RLNE5037509)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2401 Arden St have any available units?
2401 Arden St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2401 Arden St have?
Some of 2401 Arden St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2401 Arden St currently offering any rent specials?
2401 Arden St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 Arden St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2401 Arden St is pet friendly.
Does 2401 Arden St offer parking?
No, 2401 Arden St does not offer parking.
Does 2401 Arden St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2401 Arden St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 Arden St have a pool?
No, 2401 Arden St does not have a pool.
Does 2401 Arden St have accessible units?
No, 2401 Arden St does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 Arden St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2401 Arden St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flats at Ballantyne
9550 Community Commons Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Whitehall Parc
8024 Whitehall Executive Center Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
The Grayson Apartment Homes
6001 Bennettsville Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262
Arbor Village
839 Scaleybark Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
SkyHouse Uptown
640 N Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Camden Southline
2300 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Uptown Gardens Apartments
517 W 8th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Park at Drexel
4310 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte