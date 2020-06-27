2401 Arden St

Amenities
Arden house - Property Id: 129777
This 3 bed 1 bath home is located in the up and coming South Druid Hills Neighborhood. This small and adorable home with a LARGE backyard is a newly renovated 1946 house! New Refrigerator, Stove, AND washer-dryer. Call me today to check out this property!
You are just walking distance from enjoying Charlotte's best attractions: Uptown, The Music Factory, Heist Brewery AND Camp North End! You are also minutes from enjoying concerts and sports at the the PNC Arena and the Carolina Panthers Stadium.
Application fee: $45 non-refundable // credit and background check required!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/129777p
Property Id 129777
(RLNE5037509)