Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

2014 McNeil Paper Court

2014 Mcneil Paper Court · No Longer Available
Location

2014 Mcneil Paper Court, Charlotte, NC 28214
Harwood Lane

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
key fob access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
3 Br / 2.5 ba townhome. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space; gas fireplace; outside utility shed; ceiling fans. Appliances included are gas stove; microwave; refrigerator; dishwasher!

No Section 8.
Please note additional $49/mo for Resident Benefits Package(not optional) including keyless entry, HVAC filter delivery, asset protection plan and more.

Are you an Owner looking for a property management company? Find out if Smart Shield PM is a good fit for you: https://www.smartshieldpropertymanagement.com/charlotte-property-management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2014 McNeil Paper Court have any available units?
2014 McNeil Paper Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2014 McNeil Paper Court have?
Some of 2014 McNeil Paper Court's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2014 McNeil Paper Court currently offering any rent specials?
2014 McNeil Paper Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2014 McNeil Paper Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2014 McNeil Paper Court is pet friendly.
Does 2014 McNeil Paper Court offer parking?
No, 2014 McNeil Paper Court does not offer parking.
Does 2014 McNeil Paper Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2014 McNeil Paper Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2014 McNeil Paper Court have a pool?
No, 2014 McNeil Paper Court does not have a pool.
Does 2014 McNeil Paper Court have accessible units?
No, 2014 McNeil Paper Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2014 McNeil Paper Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2014 McNeil Paper Court has units with dishwashers.

