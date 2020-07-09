2014 McNeil Paper Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly key fob access

3 Br / 2.5 ba townhome. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space; gas fireplace; outside utility shed; ceiling fans. Appliances included are gas stove; microwave; refrigerator; dishwasher!



No Section 8.

Please note additional $49/mo for Resident Benefits Package(not optional) including keyless entry, HVAC filter delivery, asset protection plan and more.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.