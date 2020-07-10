All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1928 Killarney Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1928 Killarney Place
Last updated December 27 2019 at 7:53 AM

1928 Killarney Place

1928 Killarney Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Harris - Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1928 Killarney Place, Charlotte, NC 28262
Harris - Houston

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1928 Killarney Place have any available units?
1928 Killarney Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1928 Killarney Place currently offering any rent specials?
1928 Killarney Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1928 Killarney Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1928 Killarney Place is pet friendly.
Does 1928 Killarney Place offer parking?
Yes, 1928 Killarney Place offers parking.
Does 1928 Killarney Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1928 Killarney Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1928 Killarney Place have a pool?
Yes, 1928 Killarney Place has a pool.
Does 1928 Killarney Place have accessible units?
No, 1928 Killarney Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1928 Killarney Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1928 Killarney Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1928 Killarney Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1928 Killarney Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Plantation Park
14325 Plantation Park Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Gramercy Square At Ayrsley
3201 Windshire Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
The Arboretum
7700 Arboretum Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Crest on Providence
7125 Providence Square Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
The Nook
1421 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Hub South End
2250 Hawkins Street
Charlotte, NC 28203
Cascades at Northlake
8700 Long Creek Club Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
The Park at Steele Creek
13301 Crescent Springs Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte