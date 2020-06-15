1815 Haines Street

Amenities
Big Ranch House with 4-Bedrooms and 2-Bathrooms.
Corner Lot with Large Front and Back Yards, great for Entertaining Family, Friends & Guests.
Hardwood Floors Throughout, Eat-In Kitchen w/Appliances, Spacious Bedrooms, Central Heat and Air, Over-Sized Driveway.
Conveniently Located in Close Proximity to I-77, Grocery Stores, Public Transportation, Convenient for Both the Driver and Non-Driver's of the Family.
CHA Housing Choice Voucher Program Considered
Contact us to schedule a showing.