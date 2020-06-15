1815 Haines Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Big Ranch House with 4-Bedrooms and 2-Bathrooms.



Corner Lot with Large Front and Back Yards, great for Entertaining Family, Friends & Guests.



Hardwood Floors Throughout, Eat-In Kitchen w/Appliances, Spacious Bedrooms, Central Heat and Air, Over-Sized Driveway.



Conveniently Located in Close Proximity to I-77, Grocery Stores, Public Transportation, Convenient for Both the Driver and Non-Driver's of the Family.



CHA Housing Choice Voucher Program Considered



Contact us to schedule a showing.