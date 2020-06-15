All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1815 Haines Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1815 Haines Street
Last updated November 13 2019 at 9:29 AM

1815 Haines Street

1815 Haines Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 490715
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1815 Haines Street, Charlotte, NC 28216
Lincoln Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Big Ranch House with 4-Bedrooms and 2-Bathrooms.

Corner Lot with Large Front and Back Yards, great for Entertaining Family, Friends & Guests.

Hardwood Floors Throughout, Eat-In Kitchen w/Appliances, Spacious Bedrooms, Central Heat and Air, Over-Sized Driveway.

Conveniently Located in Close Proximity to I-77, Grocery Stores, Public Transportation, Convenient for Both the Driver and Non-Driver's of the Family.

CHA Housing Choice Voucher Program Considered

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1815 Haines Street have any available units?
1815 Haines Street has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1815 Haines Street currently offering any rent specials?
1815 Haines Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1815 Haines Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1815 Haines Street is pet friendly.
Does 1815 Haines Street offer parking?
No, 1815 Haines Street does not offer parking.
Does 1815 Haines Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1815 Haines Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1815 Haines Street have a pool?
No, 1815 Haines Street does not have a pool.
Does 1815 Haines Street have accessible units?
No, 1815 Haines Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1815 Haines Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1815 Haines Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1815 Haines Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1815 Haines Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1815 Haines Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Radbourne Lake Apartments
3209 Westbury Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Park at Northlake
7116 Finn Hall Ave
Charlotte, NC 28216
Museum Tower
525 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Hawthorne at the Greene
13625 Haven Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28215
Preserve at Mountain Island Lake
10410 Cooks Way Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
The Penrose Southend
327 West Tremont Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28203
Tyvola Centre
625 Cameron Walk Ct
Charlotte, NC 28217

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity