Beautifully remodeled ranch home minutes from Plaza Midwood, NoDa, Uptown and more! Inviting entry. Rocking chair style front porch. Spacious living room. Open breakfast area to the kitchen. This home boasts hardwoods throughout. Kitchen features new stainless steel appliances, granite counters and tile backsplash. Spacious bedrooms. The bathroom has a ceramic tub with tile surround and newer fixtures. Move-in ready! Large flat backyard. Contact us today to schedule a viewing.