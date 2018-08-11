All apartments in Charlotte
1604 Sharon Road West, Unit #24

1604 Sharon Road West · No Longer Available
Location

1604 Sharon Road West, Charlotte, NC 28210
Sterling

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Live at the Center of Modern Convenience & Entertainment - Renovated Two Bedroom and Two Bathroom condo. This home includes an open floor plan with tons of natural light and vaulted ceilings. Upgrades include new black kitchen appliances, new vinyl hardwood flooring, and trendy agreeable gray paint throughout the home.

Enjoy the view from each bedroom. Each room has its very own deck and private bathroom. Bathrooms includes new light fixtures.

Convenient location in Sharon Place Condos located right off South Blvd. Walking distance to a light rail stop. Convenient to South Park, I-77, and I-485. Experience great shopping close by with features stores like Nordstrom Rack, Babies R Us, Buybuy Baby, and Cost Plus World Market.

This neighborhood is also popular for summer fun Adventure Landing, a water theme park, is located on the south end of the neighborhood. The popular theme park Carowinds is located about less than 10 miles away.

* Schools
Sterling Elementary Grades PK-5
Quail Hollow Middle Grades 6-8
South Mecklenburg High Grades 9-12

* Amenities
Refrigerator
Stove
Dishwasher
Garbage Disposal
Washer & Dryer
Oversize Closet (s) .
Ceiling fan (s)

* Parks and Recreation Drive Distance
Briar Creek Greenway 11 min 5.3 mi
Wing Haven Gardens & Bird Sanctuary 13 min 5.8 mi
Charlotte Nature Museum 14 min 6.9 mi
Discovery Place 15 min 8.8 mi

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5027962)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1604 Sharon Road West, Unit #24 have any available units?
1604 Sharon Road West, Unit #24 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1604 Sharon Road West, Unit #24 have?
Some of 1604 Sharon Road West, Unit #24's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1604 Sharon Road West, Unit #24 currently offering any rent specials?
1604 Sharon Road West, Unit #24 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 Sharon Road West, Unit #24 pet-friendly?
No, 1604 Sharon Road West, Unit #24 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1604 Sharon Road West, Unit #24 offer parking?
No, 1604 Sharon Road West, Unit #24 does not offer parking.
Does 1604 Sharon Road West, Unit #24 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1604 Sharon Road West, Unit #24 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 Sharon Road West, Unit #24 have a pool?
No, 1604 Sharon Road West, Unit #24 does not have a pool.
Does 1604 Sharon Road West, Unit #24 have accessible units?
No, 1604 Sharon Road West, Unit #24 does not have accessible units.
Does 1604 Sharon Road West, Unit #24 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1604 Sharon Road West, Unit #24 has units with dishwashers.
