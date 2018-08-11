1604 Sharon Road West, Unit #24

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Live at the Center of Modern Convenience & Entertainment - Renovated Two Bedroom and Two Bathroom condo. This home includes an open floor plan with tons of natural light and vaulted ceilings. Upgrades include new black kitchen appliances, new vinyl hardwood flooring, and trendy agreeable gray paint throughout the home.



Enjoy the view from each bedroom. Each room has its very own deck and private bathroom. Bathrooms includes new light fixtures.



Convenient location in Sharon Place Condos located right off South Blvd. Walking distance to a light rail stop. Convenient to South Park, I-77, and I-485. Experience great shopping close by with features stores like Nordstrom Rack, Babies R Us, Buybuy Baby, and Cost Plus World Market.



This neighborhood is also popular for summer fun Adventure Landing, a water theme park, is located on the south end of the neighborhood. The popular theme park Carowinds is located about less than 10 miles away.



* Schools

Sterling Elementary Grades PK-5

Quail Hollow Middle Grades 6-8

South Mecklenburg High Grades 9-12



* Amenities

Refrigerator

Stove

Dishwasher

Garbage Disposal

Washer & Dryer

Oversize Closet (s) .

Ceiling fan (s)



* Parks and Recreation Drive Distance

Briar Creek Greenway 11 min 5.3 mi

Wing Haven Gardens & Bird Sanctuary 13 min 5.8 mi

Charlotte Nature Museum 14 min 6.9 mi

Discovery Place 15 min 8.8 mi



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5027962)