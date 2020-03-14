All apartments in Charlotte
1420 Abbey Place

Location

1420 Abbey Pl, Charlotte, NC 28209
Madison Park

I will be moving out at the end of January and Im looking for someone to take over the lease. This sublease/lease transfer will be completed through The Abbey apartment complex. I live in one bed room/one bath. The lease will have 4 months left on it, with the option to renew after those months. The lease cost is and I would be willing to pay For your application fees, etc and help with your first months rent if you take over my apartment. I have only lived here a few months. It is in perfect condition. For more information please email me.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 1420 Abbey Place have any available units?
1420 Abbey Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1420 Abbey Place currently offering any rent specials?
1420 Abbey Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 Abbey Place pet-friendly?
No, 1420 Abbey Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1420 Abbey Place offer parking?
No, 1420 Abbey Place does not offer parking.
Does 1420 Abbey Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 Abbey Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 Abbey Place have a pool?
No, 1420 Abbey Place does not have a pool.
Does 1420 Abbey Place have accessible units?
No, 1420 Abbey Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 Abbey Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1420 Abbey Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1420 Abbey Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1420 Abbey Place does not have units with air conditioning.
