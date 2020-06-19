All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 12927 Planters Row Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
12927 Planters Row Drive
Last updated April 2 2020 at 3:07 AM

12927 Planters Row Drive

12927 Planters Row Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Steele Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12927 Planters Row Drive, Charlotte, NC 28278
Steele Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful, well kept home in Steel Creek. Laminate flooring, large backyard, minutes from Charlotte Outlets, I-485, and I-77. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12927 Planters Row Drive have any available units?
12927 Planters Row Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 12927 Planters Row Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12927 Planters Row Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12927 Planters Row Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12927 Planters Row Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 12927 Planters Row Drive offer parking?
No, 12927 Planters Row Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12927 Planters Row Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12927 Planters Row Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12927 Planters Row Drive have a pool?
No, 12927 Planters Row Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12927 Planters Row Drive have accessible units?
No, 12927 Planters Row Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12927 Planters Row Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12927 Planters Row Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12927 Planters Row Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12927 Planters Row Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Plantation Park
14325 Plantation Park Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28277
River Birch Apartments
8200 Riverbirch Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Mallard Glen
2002 Laysan Teal Ln
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Brook Apartment Homes
9924 Oakbrook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Element Uptown
355 W Martin Luther King Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28202
Anker Haus
2925 Commonwealth Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205
V & Three
5025 Wembley Central Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
Yards at NoDa
703 Rollerton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte