Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
12927 Planters Row Drive
Last updated April 2 2020 at 3:07 AM
Location
12927 Planters Row Drive, Charlotte, NC 28278
Steele Creek
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful, well kept home in Steel Creek. Laminate flooring, large backyard, minutes from Charlotte Outlets, I-485, and I-77. A must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12927 Planters Row Drive have any available units?
12927 Planters Row Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 12927 Planters Row Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12927 Planters Row Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12927 Planters Row Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12927 Planters Row Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 12927 Planters Row Drive offer parking?
No, 12927 Planters Row Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12927 Planters Row Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12927 Planters Row Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12927 Planters Row Drive have a pool?
No, 12927 Planters Row Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12927 Planters Row Drive have accessible units?
No, 12927 Planters Row Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12927 Planters Row Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12927 Planters Row Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12927 Planters Row Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12927 Planters Row Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
