1284 Duncan Gardens Drive

This spacious 1-bedroom condo is just minutes from uptown Charlotte! Conveniently located across the street from Charlotte's newest hot spot Optimist Hall & minutes from the Parkwood light rail stop. Easy access to NoDa, Uptown & Southend - leave your car at home! The floor plan includes a large living room, separate dining room and a kitchen with black appliances. The huge master suite features a vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, garden tub, separate shower and extended vanity. Other features include a porch and washer/dryer. Rent includes 1 reserved parking space, water and sewer/trash. Hurry! Must see! Won't last long!