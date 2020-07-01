All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1284 Duncan Gardens Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1284 Duncan Gardens Drive
Last updated April 17 2020 at 12:49 AM

1284 Duncan Gardens Drive

1284 Duncan Gardens Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Optimist Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1284 Duncan Gardens Drive, Charlotte, NC 28206
Optimist Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
This spacious 1-bedroom condo is just minutes from uptown Charlotte! Conveniently located across the street from Charlotte's newest hot spot Optimist Hall & minutes from the Parkwood light rail stop. Easy access to NoDa, Uptown & Southend - leave your car at home! The floor plan includes a large living room, separate dining room and a kitchen with black appliances. The huge master suite features a vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, garden tub, separate shower and extended vanity. Other features include a porch and washer/dryer. Rent includes 1 reserved parking space, water and sewer/trash. Hurry! Must see! Won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1284 Duncan Gardens Drive have any available units?
1284 Duncan Gardens Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1284 Duncan Gardens Drive have?
Some of 1284 Duncan Gardens Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1284 Duncan Gardens Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1284 Duncan Gardens Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1284 Duncan Gardens Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1284 Duncan Gardens Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1284 Duncan Gardens Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1284 Duncan Gardens Drive offers parking.
Does 1284 Duncan Gardens Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1284 Duncan Gardens Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1284 Duncan Gardens Drive have a pool?
No, 1284 Duncan Gardens Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1284 Duncan Gardens Drive have accessible units?
No, 1284 Duncan Gardens Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1284 Duncan Gardens Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1284 Duncan Gardens Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park 2300
2300 Village Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
Cortland University North
100 Heritage Pointe Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Spectrum South End
2225 Hawkins St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Centric Gateway
1010 W Trade St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Citra Luxury Apartments
1825 Carrington Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Ashley Square at SouthPark
4845 Ashley Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
Morehead West Luxury Apartments
2024 Millerton Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte