Last updated September 23 2019 at 10:08 PM

12212 Savannah Garden Drive - 1

12212 Savannah Garden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12212 Savannah Garden Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Yorkshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Large townhome conveniently located in Steele Creek, just outside Charlotte! This home features high ceilings and an open floor plan making the living space feel even more spacious than it is! New wood flooring and carpet throughout. Living room has built-in book shelves and large windows over looking private patio. Kitchen has beautiful granite countertops and includes appliances. Two master bathrooms upstairs with tons of storage space!! Washer and dryer included!
Please call Simpson Properties to view (704)365-9222
NC Real Estate Broker
Located in the Savanah neighborhood of HWY49. Beautifully kept neighborhood with amenities. Parking right outside unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12212 Savannah Garden Drive - 1 have any available units?
12212 Savannah Garden Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12212 Savannah Garden Drive - 1 have?
Some of 12212 Savannah Garden Drive - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12212 Savannah Garden Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
12212 Savannah Garden Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12212 Savannah Garden Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 12212 Savannah Garden Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 12212 Savannah Garden Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 12212 Savannah Garden Drive - 1 offers parking.
Does 12212 Savannah Garden Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12212 Savannah Garden Drive - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12212 Savannah Garden Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 12212 Savannah Garden Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 12212 Savannah Garden Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 12212 Savannah Garden Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 12212 Savannah Garden Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12212 Savannah Garden Drive - 1 has units with dishwashers.
