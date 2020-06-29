12212 Savannah Garden Drive - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Large townhome conveniently located in Steele Creek, just outside Charlotte! This home features high ceilings and an open floor plan making the living space feel even more spacious than it is! New wood flooring and carpet throughout. Living room has built-in book shelves and large windows over looking private patio. Kitchen has beautiful granite countertops and includes appliances. Two master bathrooms upstairs with tons of storage space!! Washer and dryer included!

Please call Simpson Properties to view (704)365-9222

NC Real Estate Broker

Located in the Savanah neighborhood of HWY49. Beautifully kept neighborhood with amenities. Parking right outside unit.