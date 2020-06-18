Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1220 N Caldwell St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1220 N Caldwell St.
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1220 N Caldwell St.
1220 North Caldwell Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Optimist Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1220 North Caldwell Street, Charlotte, NC 28206
Optimist Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5742109)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1220 N Caldwell St. have any available units?
1220 N Caldwell St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 1220 N Caldwell St. currently offering any rent specials?
1220 N Caldwell St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 N Caldwell St. pet-friendly?
No, 1220 N Caldwell St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1220 N Caldwell St. offer parking?
No, 1220 N Caldwell St. does not offer parking.
Does 1220 N Caldwell St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1220 N Caldwell St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 N Caldwell St. have a pool?
No, 1220 N Caldwell St. does not have a pool.
Does 1220 N Caldwell St. have accessible units?
No, 1220 N Caldwell St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 N Caldwell St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1220 N Caldwell St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1220 N Caldwell St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1220 N Caldwell St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Arboretum
7700 Arboretum Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Ascent Uptown
225 S Poplar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Apartments at Blakeney
8718 Wintersweet Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
Wendover Gardens
2347 Eastway Drive
Charlotte, NC 28205
Circa Uptown
360 S Graham St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Bradham
145 New Bern Street
Charlotte, NC 28209
Cascades at Northlake
8700 Long Creek Club Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
The Penrose Southend
327 West Tremont Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28203
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte