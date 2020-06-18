All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1220 N Caldwell St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1220 N Caldwell St.
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

1220 N Caldwell St.

1220 North Caldwell Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Optimist Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1220 North Caldwell Street, Charlotte, NC 28206
Optimist Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE5742109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 N Caldwell St. have any available units?
1220 N Caldwell St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1220 N Caldwell St. currently offering any rent specials?
1220 N Caldwell St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 N Caldwell St. pet-friendly?
No, 1220 N Caldwell St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1220 N Caldwell St. offer parking?
No, 1220 N Caldwell St. does not offer parking.
Does 1220 N Caldwell St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1220 N Caldwell St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 N Caldwell St. have a pool?
No, 1220 N Caldwell St. does not have a pool.
Does 1220 N Caldwell St. have accessible units?
No, 1220 N Caldwell St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 N Caldwell St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1220 N Caldwell St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1220 N Caldwell St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1220 N Caldwell St. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Arboretum
7700 Arboretum Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Ascent Uptown
225 S Poplar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Apartments at Blakeney
8718 Wintersweet Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
Wendover Gardens
2347 Eastway Drive
Charlotte, NC 28205
Circa Uptown
360 S Graham St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Bradham
145 New Bern Street
Charlotte, NC 28209
Cascades at Northlake
8700 Long Creek Club Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
The Penrose Southend
327 West Tremont Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte