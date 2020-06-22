All apartments in Charlotte
11729 Oak Street
Last updated July 13 2019 at 1:35 AM

11729 Oak Street

11729 Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

11729 Oak Street, Charlotte, NC 28269
Prosperity Church Road

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Charlotte, NC. It offers 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 2,232.00 sq ft of living space. Features include hardwood floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with black appliances, 1 car garage, private back yard, and more. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11729 Oak Street have any available units?
11729 Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11729 Oak Street have?
Some of 11729 Oak Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11729 Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
11729 Oak Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11729 Oak Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11729 Oak Street is pet friendly.
Does 11729 Oak Street offer parking?
Yes, 11729 Oak Street does offer parking.
Does 11729 Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11729 Oak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11729 Oak Street have a pool?
No, 11729 Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 11729 Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 11729 Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11729 Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11729 Oak Street does not have units with dishwashers.
