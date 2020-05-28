All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 112 Sylvania Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
112 Sylvania Ave
Last updated May 7 2019 at 1:26 PM

112 Sylvania Ave

112 Sylvania Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

112 Sylvania Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28206
Lockwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/336995b03e ----
112-3 Sylvania Avenue,Charlotte, NC 28206

Be the first to live in this Gorgeous Renovated apartment Conveniently located minutes to uptown. Close proximity to dining, shopping and entertainment. This Stunning duplex has 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom. This home features the following:

* Spacious Living Room with open floor plan great for entertaining.
* Beautiful updated kitchen with appliances included for your comfort, new counter tops, Custom cabinets with tons of storage space. Definitely a cooks dream.
* The home has updated fixtures and has been painted throughout.
* Newly installed laminate Hardwood flooring throughout.
* Gorgeous updated bathroom with Beautiful tile Flooring.

This Property at This Price Will Not LAST! LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!

Enjoy fine dining such Fin & Fino, Bisonte Pizza Co and Little Village Grill. Walking Distance from the Up and Coming NoDa Neighborhood which is the Charlotte\'s Historic Arts and Entertainment District. Conveniently Close to Camp North End, NC Music Factory, Bank of America Stadium, Light rail, you name it.

***DISCLOSURE: Pictures Used Are From A Model Unit***

To Submit an Application or Schedule a Showing Visit Our Website at www.newviewrealtygroup.com (Se Habla Espanol)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Sylvania Ave have any available units?
112 Sylvania Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 Sylvania Ave have?
Some of 112 Sylvania Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Sylvania Ave currently offering any rent specials?
112 Sylvania Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Sylvania Ave pet-friendly?
No, 112 Sylvania Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 112 Sylvania Ave offer parking?
No, 112 Sylvania Ave does not offer parking.
Does 112 Sylvania Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Sylvania Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Sylvania Ave have a pool?
No, 112 Sylvania Ave does not have a pool.
Does 112 Sylvania Ave have accessible units?
No, 112 Sylvania Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Sylvania Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Sylvania Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maddox South End
2630 South Boulevard
Charlotte, NC 28209
Gramercy Square At Ayrsley
3201 Windshire Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Belle Haven Apartment Homes
9005 Post Canyon Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
Whitehall Parc
8024 Whitehall Executive Center Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Camden Stonecrest
8620 Bella Reese Rd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Ansley Falls Apartments
6310 Ansley Falls Dr
Charlotte, NC 28217
Circa Uptown
360 S Graham St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Midwood Station
2013 Central Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte