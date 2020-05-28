112 Sylvania Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

112-3 Sylvania Avenue,Charlotte, NC 28206



Be the first to live in this Gorgeous Renovated apartment Conveniently located minutes to uptown. Close proximity to dining, shopping and entertainment. This Stunning duplex has 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom. This home features the following:



* Spacious Living Room with open floor plan great for entertaining.

* Beautiful updated kitchen with appliances included for your comfort, new counter tops, Custom cabinets with tons of storage space. Definitely a cooks dream.

* The home has updated fixtures and has been painted throughout.

* Newly installed laminate Hardwood flooring throughout.

* Gorgeous updated bathroom with Beautiful tile Flooring.



This Property at This Price Will Not LAST! LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!



Enjoy fine dining such Fin & Fino, Bisonte Pizza Co and Little Village Grill. Walking Distance from the Up and Coming NoDa Neighborhood which is the Charlotte\'s Historic Arts and Entertainment District. Conveniently Close to Camp North End, NC Music Factory, Bank of America Stadium, Light rail, you name it.



***DISCLOSURE: Pictures Used Are From A Model Unit***



To Submit an Application or Schedule a Showing Visit Our Website at www.newviewrealtygroup.com