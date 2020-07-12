/
fox park historic district
204 Apartments for rent in Fox Park Historic District, St. Louis, MO
M Lofts Apartments
1107 Mississippi, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,010
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1222 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
2761 Gravois
2761 Gravois Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$600
800 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment available for immediate occupancy close to Benton Park West. Fenced in secure backyard. Fresh Paint. VERY CLEAN! Agent Owned.
2217 South Jefferson Avenue
2217 South Jefferson Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$850
1134 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to this beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in the Fox Park neighborhood. This first floor unit features an open living room and has basement access with laundry area. Wonderful location with easy access to 44 and 55.
Results within 1 mile of Fox Park Historic District
Grand Flats
2232 South Grand Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,099
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,224
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
926 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Grand Flats in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
The Lofts at Lafayette Square
1119 Mississippi Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,155
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1326 sqft
Historic exposed brick and timber building listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, washers and dryers, ceiling fans, and hardwood floors.
1400 Russell Luxury Apartments
1400 Russell Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,045
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
3428 Louisiana
3428 Louisiana Avenue, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$900
1300 sqft
Benton Park West 3bd/1ba Single Family Home - Recently Updated Benton Park West 3bd/1ba Single Family Home - Spacious, 3 bedroom/1 bath, single family home, ready for move in. Spacious, newly remodeled kitchen with eat-in Comfortable living area.
3259 Oregon Ave Apt B (2/F)
3259 Oregon Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$650
1200 sqft
Modern 2.5 bed apartment, spacious, new windows, right off trendy Cherokee Street - This newly renovated 2.5 bedroom apartment is huge.
3707 Oregon Ave
3707 Oregon Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$675
Main Floor Unit! - This is a beautiful renovated 1 bed 1 bath unit. Freshly painted throughout, new carpet, and renovated kitchen. Make this home your today and schedule your showing! This unit accepts 1 bedroom section 8 vouchers.
3112 Arsenal Street - 5
3112 Arsenal Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$525
600 sqft
1 bed 1 bath available now! Adorable unit in the heart of Tower Grove East! Clean and secure building with laundry hookups in basement.
3419 Park Ave.
3419 Park Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1225 sqft
Perfect 2.
2923 Miami Street
2923 Miami Street, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
3362 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1205224 Please ask about our Rhino deposit program.
2917 S 18th St
2917 South 18th Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,795
Historic Benton Park - Historic St. Louis home in the heart of Benton Park. Brought this 1890's home into the 21st century without sacrificing the classical charm. Warm wood floors throughout.
1215 Allen Market Lane - 3
1215 Allen Market Lane, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$975
900 sqft
Amazing new unit in the heart of Soulard! Will go fast!! central A/C, nice size kitchen and appliances, dishwasher, disposal, washer/dryer in unit. Wooden floors. Great location. This unit is a two story loft style townhouse with 1 bedroom and 1.
3640 Shaw - 2E
3640 Shaw Blvd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1200 sqft
This great secure building on Historic Shaw Blvd It is perfect for students and young professionals who want the South Grand experience! Close to St Louis and Washington Universities, SLU, Barnes, and Children's Hospitals, Tower Grove Park, Mo
3144 Magnolia
3144 Magnolia Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
950 sqft
Interior Features: Very Nice AFFORDABLE 1 PLUS bedroom with hardwood and updates to the kitchen area and the bathroom. This unit is a true one bedroom but also has a living AND a dining room with a closet separate from the bedroom.
3611 Wyoming Street - 1W
3611 Wyoming Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$945
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LARGE 2 BED 1 BATH In the heart of Tower Grove, this newly renovated unit is spectacular! Gorgeous, newly refinished hardwood floors! VERY spacious! Adorable multifamily building right behind Lulu's and Pho Grand! Walking distance to many shops,
3409 McKean Avenue
3409 Mckean Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
TWO UNITS AVAILABLE 1st floor $750 2nd floor $750 Nice building you can see the history vintage charm that never go's out of style with Units have huge rooms. Porch overlooking gated backyard.
1736 Nicholson
1736 Nicholson Place, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
600 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom unit in Lafayette Square. Newly renovated. Newer floors, granite counter tops, custom cabinets and stainless steel refrigerator. Both bedrooms are in the basement. Gas fireplace and a balcony.
3433 Juniata Street
3433 Juniata Street, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2400 sqft
Incredible Tower Grove East location - just steps from South Grand dining district! Brand new renovation offers 3 beds, 2 full baths, gorgeous kitchen, hardwood floors, 2-story deck and off-street parking. Pets negotiable with deposit.
3543 Wyoming Street
3543 Wyoming Street, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1692 sqft
Tower Grove East GEM! Gut rehabbed 2-family (2 units available) currently under construction but available July 1st! Both units have been completely gut rehabbed with the perfect mix of modern and historic charm.
2254 Grand
2254 S Grand Blvd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,275
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Property Available in beginning of AUGUST T Luxury 1 bedroom 1 bath unit, features floor to ceiling windows, interior has exposed brick walls, 2 panel doors, recessed lighting, 3 inch blinds, beautiful hardwood floors.
1918 Geyer Avenue
1918 Geyer Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$950
1170 sqft
Don't miss this stunning 2-bedroom apartment, just minutes from Lafayette Square and Soulard in the desirable McKinley Heights neighborhood. One garage spot included. Washer and dryer hookups IN UNIT.
2711 Arkansas Avenue
2711 Arkansas Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$795
700 sqft
Great location and newly renovated with new bathroom, kitchen and with refinished wood floors. We have units ready for move in today in this wonderful four family building.
