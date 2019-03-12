All apartments in St. Louis
Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:08 AM

7021 Glades Avenue

7021 Glades Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7021 Glades Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63117
Franz Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Ginger bread Adorable two bedroom, one bath with lots of charm with a parking pad.Splendid colors on the walls, quaint rooms. Living room has hardwood flooring, ceiling fan, coat closet,picture windows and built in shelving. The separate dining room has ceramic tile floor with wood display shelving. Ceramic tiled kitchen is updated with appliances to stay; whirlpool gas stove, refrigerator with ice maker, an abundance of counter space, double sink, custom cabinets with modern handles and a deep pantry. Hallway leads to bedrooms with ample closet space, a main floor laundry (front loader washer/dryer to stay), and linen closet. The bright bathroom with white modern fixtures. Newer thermal windows,ceiling fans,window treatments. Basement for storage separate easy access. Landscaping is simple with fenced in yard and entertaining concrete patio. Parking hub hugs the home. Excellent Landlord looking for Excellent tenant. Small pets allowed with deposit. Furniture can be removed or stay

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7021 Glades Avenue have any available units?
7021 Glades Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis, MO.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7021 Glades Avenue have?
Some of 7021 Glades Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7021 Glades Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7021 Glades Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7021 Glades Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7021 Glades Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7021 Glades Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7021 Glades Avenue does offer parking.
Does 7021 Glades Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7021 Glades Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7021 Glades Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7021 Glades Avenue has a pool.
Does 7021 Glades Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7021 Glades Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7021 Glades Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7021 Glades Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
