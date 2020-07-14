Forest Park Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly

Forest Park invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Forest Park provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in St. Louis. Our spacious one bedroom homes provide the quality and comfort you deserve for a premier lifestyle. Just three blocks from Forest Park and minutes to Washington University and St. Louis University. The St. Louis area boasts great shopping, recreation, entertainment, educational, medical, culture and religious options all within close minutes of your new home. Forest Park is located within minutes of all the opportunities that St. Louis offers. The most desirable restaurants, the highest quality grocery stores and convenient banks are within a few miles of Forest Park. Call or visit our professional team at Forest Park for a personal tour of our community. We look forward to welcoming you to your new home!