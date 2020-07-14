All apartments in St. Louis
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:00 AM

Forest Park Apartments

5457 Delmar Boulevard · (314) 428-9331
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5457 Delmar Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63112
Visitation Park Historic District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 313E · Avail. now

$584

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 563 sqft

Unit 324E · Avail. Aug 11

$584

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 563 sqft

Unit 101W · Avail. Jul 31

$584

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 563 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Forest Park Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
Forest Park invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Forest Park provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in St. Louis. Our spacious one bedroom homes provide the quality and comfort you deserve for a premier lifestyle. Just three blocks from Forest Park and minutes to Washington University and St. Louis University. The St. Louis area boasts great shopping, recreation, entertainment, educational, medical, culture and religious options all within close minutes of your new home. Forest Park is located within minutes of all the opportunities that St. Louis offers. The most desirable restaurants, the highest quality grocery stores and convenient banks are within a few miles of Forest Park. Call or visit our professional team at Forest Park for a personal tour of our community. We look forward to welcoming you to your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Forest Park Apartments have any available units?
Forest Park Apartments has 9 units available starting at $584 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does Forest Park Apartments have?
Some of Forest Park Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Forest Park Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Forest Park Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Forest Park Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Forest Park Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Forest Park Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Forest Park Apartments offers parking.
Does Forest Park Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Forest Park Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Forest Park Apartments have a pool?
No, Forest Park Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Forest Park Apartments have accessible units?
No, Forest Park Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Forest Park Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Forest Park Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
