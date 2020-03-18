5868 Goener Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Renovated second floor 2 bedroom apartment unit is near Christy Park. This open floor unit has refinished hardwood floors, renovated kitchen and bath on a beautiful tree lined street. Architectural features include stained glass windows, central air, storage area and laundry area on site. Very centrally located close to public transportation, restaurants, and shops. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and gas stove. There is lots of closet space, and washer - dryer hook ups in the basement. A gorgeous landscaped fenced in backyard to enjoy. Security deposit equal to one months rent.