Last updated April 4 2020 at 1:55 PM

5868 Goener Avenue

5868 Goener Avenue · (314) 446-3678
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5868 Goener Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63116
Bevo Mill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Renovated second floor 2 bedroom apartment unit is near Christy Park. This open floor unit has refinished hardwood floors, renovated kitchen and bath on a beautiful tree lined street. Architectural features include stained glass windows, central air, storage area and laundry area on site. Very centrally located close to public transportation, restaurants, and shops. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and gas stove. There is lots of closet space, and washer - dryer hook ups in the basement. A gorgeous landscaped fenced in backyard to enjoy. Security deposit equal to one months rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5868 Goener Avenue have any available units?
5868 Goener Avenue has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5868 Goener Avenue have?
Some of 5868 Goener Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5868 Goener Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5868 Goener Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5868 Goener Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5868 Goener Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 5868 Goener Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5868 Goener Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5868 Goener Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5868 Goener Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5868 Goener Avenue have a pool?
No, 5868 Goener Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5868 Goener Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5868 Goener Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5868 Goener Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5868 Goener Avenue has units with dishwashers.
