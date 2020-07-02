All apartments in St. Louis
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

5557 Pershing 3F

5557 Pershing Avenue · (314) 494-5723
Location

5557 Pershing Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63112
DeBaliviere Place

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5557 Pershing 3F - 5557 Pershing 3F · Avail. now

$1,395

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1822 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bedroom 2 Bath large condo available in July - OPEN HOUSE July 1 5;30-6
Spacious (1822 sq ft) 2 bed 2 bath Condo with light hardwood floors throughout.
Available on July 10
Open house Wednesday 7-1 5:30-6
Side front entrance allows living room on left, dining room on right and separate back hall for bedrooms like a house
This is the third floor penthouse!
Master suite with 12 x 17 bedroom, front sun room 10 x 12, and walk through double 6' closets.
Bath with lots of light and a separate vanity.
Second bedroom 13 x 15 with large windows.
Hall bath with vanity and tub.
Hallway with halogen lights for brightness with Washer Dryer in closet.
Living room 12 x 17 with mantel .
Dining room 12 x 14 with ample wall space
Kitchen 10 x 12 with maple cabinets, glass top stove, refrigerator and dishwasher.
New Deck 10 x 12 off kitchen with staircase to gated parking lot.
Furniture is staged
Walk to Forest Park, restaurants and Metro link
5 minutes from Euclid entertainment, or Delmar loop
10 minutes from Wash U. SLU, or Barnes Hospital
10+ minutes from Clayton or downtown
Devoy Development
Open House For all listings see devoydev.com

(RLNE4929522)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5557 Pershing 3F have any available units?
5557 Pershing 3F has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5557 Pershing 3F have?
Some of 5557 Pershing 3F's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5557 Pershing 3F currently offering any rent specials?
5557 Pershing 3F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5557 Pershing 3F pet-friendly?
No, 5557 Pershing 3F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 5557 Pershing 3F offer parking?
Yes, 5557 Pershing 3F offers parking.
Does 5557 Pershing 3F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5557 Pershing 3F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5557 Pershing 3F have a pool?
No, 5557 Pershing 3F does not have a pool.
Does 5557 Pershing 3F have accessible units?
No, 5557 Pershing 3F does not have accessible units.
Does 5557 Pershing 3F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5557 Pershing 3F has units with dishwashers.
