5557 Pershing 3F

2 Bedroom 2 Bath large condo available in July - OPEN HOUSE July 1 5;30-6
Spacious (1822 sq ft) 2 bed 2 bath Condo with light hardwood floors throughout.
Available on July 10
Open house Wednesday 7-1 5:30-6
Side front entrance allows living room on left, dining room on right and separate back hall for bedrooms like a house
This is the third floor penthouse!
Master suite with 12 x 17 bedroom, front sun room 10 x 12, and walk through double 6' closets.
Bath with lots of light and a separate vanity.
Second bedroom 13 x 15 with large windows.
Hall bath with vanity and tub.
Hallway with halogen lights for brightness with Washer Dryer in closet.
Living room 12 x 17 with mantel .
Dining room 12 x 14 with ample wall space
Kitchen 10 x 12 with maple cabinets, glass top stove, refrigerator and dishwasher.
New Deck 10 x 12 off kitchen with staircase to gated parking lot.
Furniture is staged
Walk to Forest Park, restaurants and Metro link
5 minutes from Euclid entertainment, or Delmar loop
10 minutes from Wash U. SLU, or Barnes Hospital
10+ minutes from Clayton or downtown
Devoy Development
