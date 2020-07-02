5557 Pershing 3F

Amenities

2 Bedroom 2 Bath large condo available in July - OPEN HOUSE July 1 5;30-6

Spacious (1822 sq ft) 2 bed 2 bath Condo with light hardwood floors throughout.

Available on July 10

Open house Wednesday 7-1 5:30-6

Side front entrance allows living room on left, dining room on right and separate back hall for bedrooms like a house

This is the third floor penthouse!

Master suite with 12 x 17 bedroom, front sun room 10 x 12, and walk through double 6' closets.

Bath with lots of light and a separate vanity.

Second bedroom 13 x 15 with large windows.

Hall bath with vanity and tub.

Hallway with halogen lights for brightness with Washer Dryer in closet.

Living room 12 x 17 with mantel .

Dining room 12 x 14 with ample wall space

Kitchen 10 x 12 with maple cabinets, glass top stove, refrigerator and dishwasher.

New Deck 10 x 12 off kitchen with staircase to gated parking lot.

Furniture is staged

Walk to Forest Park, restaurants and Metro link

5 minutes from Euclid entertainment, or Delmar loop

10 minutes from Wash U. SLU, or Barnes Hospital

10+ minutes from Clayton or downtown

Devoy Development

Open House For all listings see devoydev.com



