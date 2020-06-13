/
333 Apartments for rent in Kirkwood, MO📍
Station
141 E Madison Ave, Kirkwood, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,208
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location for commuters just steps from the Kirkwood Train Station. Community features 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, and parking. Units offer patio or balcony, extra storage, garbage disposal, and laundry.
200 South Kirkwood
200 South Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,750
1143 sqft
COSMOPOLITAN LIVING in DOWNTOWN KIRKWOOD. STUNNING 1+ bedroom, 1 ½ bath Station Plaza loft with SOARING 20 foot ceilings.
1926 Hunting Lake
1926 Hunting Lake Court, Kirkwood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1216 sqft
Completely updated Kirkwood Condo. 2 bed, 2 bath with tons of space. Fresh paint, carpet and all the upgrades. Spacious living room with an exposed brick wall. Walks out to big covered private deck.
491 South Holmes Avenue - E
491 South Holmes, Kirkwood, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
750 sqft
Apartment unit located in Kirkwood perfect for the small family on up to college students looking for the convenient location; this unit offers it ALL! Located within 5 miles of 2 major Interstates, exploring the numerous attractions in the St.
1207 Folger Avenue
1207 Folger Avenue, Kirkwood, MO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1464 sqft
This three bedroom home features shining wood floors throughout! Very large and open floor plan with tons of updates! Nice kitchen that opens up to the dining room. Awesome deck extends out to the large backyard.
908 South Taylor Avenue
908 South Taylor Avenue, Kirkwood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
775 sqft
TWO YEAR LEASE ONLY - RENTAL in KIRKWOOD... Two bedroom, one bath DUPLEX with an oversize concrete driveway for parking and a private basement. Living room is spacious with large picture window.
738 Woodlawn Avenue
738 Woodlawn Avenue, Kirkwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1268 sqft
Location, Location, Location. This charming updated Kirkwood home has too much to offer. Beautiful hardwood floors, newer Pella windows, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Living room features a wood burning fireplace, Kitchen is updated with newer appliances.
111 North Taylor Avenue
111 North Taylor Avenue, Kirkwood, MO
Studio
$1,600
6558 sqft
Check out this wonderful office space in Downtown Kirkwood! Property is within walking distant to the Farmers Market, Library, Shops, Restaurants, and so much more! This would be the perfect office space for an attorney, CPA, or other professional.
400 Bodley
400 E Bodley Ave, Kirkwood, MO
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2930 sqft
Charming Kirkwood home available in June, This Lovely covered front porch leads to a gracious entry, Large living room with fireplace and hardwood floors.
1323 Honeywood Dr
1323 Honeywood Drive, Crestwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1040 sqft
3 Bed RTO Lindbergh Schools - Property Id: 265373 Call/text Jason at 314-223-7451 for your showing! THIS HOME IS NOT YOUR TYPICAL RENTAL.
9601 Twincrest Dr.
9601 Twincrest Drive, Crestwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1016 sqft
Nice House for Rent in Crestwood - This three bedroom, one bath home features central air conditioning, carpeting throughout. The kitchen was updated three years ago and has a stove and refrigerator.
967 Sanders
967 Sanders Drive, Crestwood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
910 sqft
This super cute home with tons of updates in the Lindbergh School District is now available for lease!!! The kitchen includes a gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator.
Park Commons
600 Park Commons Ct, Valley Park, MO
1 Bedroom
$915
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
1043 sqft
Conveniently located complex in the suburbs of St. Louis, close to the I-44, Simpson Park and the Museum of Transportation. Amenities include a cyber cafe, swimming pool and cabana.
Reflection Cove
13992 Reflection Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,070
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Reflection Cove luxury apartments were recently renovated and come with all the modern conveniences, such as hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and dishwashers. Community has putting greens, media room, pool, sauna, dog parks, and business center.
Stanford Place Apartments
9305 Manchester Rd, Rock Hill, MO
Studio
$878
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$871
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$878
1241 sqft
Rock Hill, Mo is a suburb of St. Louis County, home to thriving businesses on Manchester Road, top-rated public and private schools, and Stanford Place Apartments. Our neighborhood-like welcomes you right in.
Waterford West
1040 Huntington Hill Dr, Manchester, MO
1 Bedroom
$837
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$827
896 sqft
Enjoy convenient apartment living in West County.
Waterford Manors
724 Overlook Circle Dr, Valley Park, MO
1 Bedroom
$849
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
905 sqft
Enjoy convenient apartment living in West County. Near West County Mall, Castlewood State Park, and several entertainment venues is Waterford Manors Apartments. Our quiet, secluded community is a rare find in the area. Let us welcome you home!
Brentwood Place
72 Vanmark Way, Brentwood, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$856
846 sqft
Welcome to our community where each day brings the opportunity to explore endless conveniences that are located within the beautiful city of Brentwood, the “City of Warmth.
The District Apartment Homes
633 N McKnight Rd, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$855
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1040 sqft
A comfortable community designed for people with active lifestyles, these units come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. The units feature full-size appliances, dishwashers and extra storage. The community offers an on-site business center.
Trilogy Apartments
8650 Kingsbridge Ln, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$779
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$844
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,181
1015 sqft
A serene community just minutes from local entertainment. Apartments feature energy-efficient appliances, modern kitchens and open, spacious floor plans. On-site fitness center, pool and grilling areas. Pet-friendly.
Greenmar
1054 Green Mountain Ct, Fenton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$799
780 sqft
Greenmar Apartments in Fenton, MO are conveniently located near the Interstate. Units include dishwashers. A pool and picnic area are onsite for all your outdoor relaxation needs.
Renew Creve Couer
1007 W Rue de la Banque, Creve Coeur, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,040
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
913 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Two Twelve Clayton
212 South Meramec Ave, Clayton, MO
Studio
$1,300
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,610
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,116
1025 sqft
Luxury apartments within walking distance of the Clayton Metrolink Station. Units have chef-inspired kitchens with white quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Complimentary Wi-Fi is provided in all common areas.
Ceylon
25 North Central Avenue, Clayton, MO
Studio
$1,425
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1134 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ceylon in Clayton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Kirkwood rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,440.
Some of the colleges located in the Kirkwood area include Southwestern Illinois College, Fontbonne University, Harris-Stowe State University, Ranken Technical College, and St. Louis College of Pharmacy. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Kirkwood from include St. Louis, St. Charles, O'Fallon, Chesterfield, and Florissant.
