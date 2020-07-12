/
shaw historic district
239 Apartments for rent in Shaw Historic District, St. Louis, MO
Bevo
3931 Magnolia Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$655
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
807 sqft
Located in South St. Louis, bounded by Grand, Magnolia, Kingshighway and Arsenal streets in the historic Tower Grove Park neighborhood near the Missouri Botanical Gardens. Live just minutes from downtown St.
1 Unit Available
3963 Botanical Avenue
3963 Botanical Avenue, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1472 sqft
Stroll down the block to find Historic Tower Grove Park. Enjoy the short walk through the and find yourself right in the heart of South St. Louis City living, on South Grand Blvd. Here's your chance to live in a charming piece of history.
1 Unit Available
3640 Shaw - 2E
3640 Shaw Blvd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1200 sqft
This great secure building on Historic Shaw Blvd It is perfect for students and young professionals who want the South Grand experience! Close to St Louis and Washington Universities, SLU, Barnes, and Children's Hospitals, Tower Grove Park, Mo
1 Unit Available
4067 Botanical - 1W
4067 Botanical Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$795
750 sqft
Another fantastic unit brought to you by Smart Rentals! Spacious 1 Bedroom in the coolest part of Tower Gove close to Schools, Metrolink, Bus-lines, Restaurants, Recreation and Parks! Move in ready! Come and relax in your oasis! Large kitchen with
1 Unit Available
4006 Shaw Boulevard
4006 Shaw Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2080 sqft
Rehabbed historic townhouse in Shaw neighborhood has all the modern features you are looking for with the charm of an historic home.
Results within 1 mile of Shaw Historic District
11 Units Available
Woodward Lofts
1519 Tower Grove Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,320
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-person tours by appointment. The Tower Grove neighborhood is known for its award-winning restaurants, entertainment venues, scenic parks, and boutique shops.
9 Units Available
Grand Flats
2232 South Grand Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,099
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,224
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
926 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Grand Flats in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
3 Units Available
Aventura at Forest Park
4431 Chouteau Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,370
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1141 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Aventura at Forest Park in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Tower Grove Townhomes
4431 Chouteau, Suite 1101, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to St. Louis’s newest luxury apartment and townhome community! Featuring elegantly designed one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes with deluxe features and resort style amenities.
1 Unit Available
3428 Louisiana
3428 Louisiana Avenue, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$900
1300 sqft
Benton Park West 3bd/1ba Single Family Home - Recently Updated Benton Park West 3bd/1ba Single Family Home - Spacious, 3 bedroom/1 bath, single family home, ready for move in. Spacious, newly remodeled kitchen with eat-in Comfortable living area.
1 Unit Available
3973 Wyoming St
3973 Wyoming Street, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1060 sqft
This is an 1060 sq ft ground floor unit in a duplex in the heart of Tower Grove South. It's walking distance to the park and the shops and restaurants on both So Grand and Morganford.
1 Unit Available
3112 Arsenal Street - 5
3112 Arsenal Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$525
600 sqft
1 bed 1 bath available now! Adorable unit in the heart of Tower Grove East! Clean and secure building with laundry hookups in basement.
1 Unit Available
3850 Park Avenue - 2
3850 Park Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$699
550 sqft
ADORABLE 1 BED 1 BATH AVAILABLE NOW!! These highly desirable units go FAST! Very updated and clean building! Fantastic multi-family in central location on Park just west of Grand and the SLU Medical Campus / Cardinal Glennon Hospital, this super
1 Unit Available
3419 Park Ave.
3419 Park Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1225 sqft
Perfect 2.
1 Unit Available
2761 Gravois
2761 Gravois Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$600
800 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment available for immediate occupancy close to Benton Park West. Fenced in secure backyard. Fresh Paint. VERY CLEAN! Agent Owned.
1 Unit Available
1112 South Boyle Avenue
1112 South Boyle Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$900
900 sqft
Very spacious 1 bedroom with high ceilings and modern amenities such as washer/dryer combo, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and private decks! Enjoy living so close to great restaurants and nightlife; and only a short bike ride to
1 Unit Available
3835 Folsom Ave - A
3835 Folsom Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$999
900 sqft
Newly renovated! Available SOON! Great looking upstairs apartment! Unit has refrigerator, stove and washer and dryer availability in unit! Very spacious! High ceilings with tons of windows and natural light! Quiet street! Near SSM Health Cardinal
1 Unit Available
3144 Magnolia
3144 Magnolia Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
950 sqft
Interior Features: Very Nice AFFORDABLE 1 PLUS bedroom with hardwood and updates to the kitchen area and the bathroom. This unit is a true one bedroom but also has a living AND a dining room with a closet separate from the bedroom.
1 Unit Available
3611 Wyoming Street - 1W
3611 Wyoming Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$945
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LARGE 2 BED 1 BATH In the heart of Tower Grove, this newly renovated unit is spectacular! Gorgeous, newly refinished hardwood floors! VERY spacious! Adorable multifamily building right behind Lulu's and Pho Grand! Walking distance to many shops,
1 Unit Available
3409 McKean Avenue
3409 Mckean Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
TWO UNITS AVAILABLE 1st floor $750 2nd floor $750 Nice building you can see the history vintage charm that never go's out of style with Units have huge rooms. Porch overlooking gated backyard.
1 Unit Available
4318 Potomac Street
4318 Potomac Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$800
658 sqft
Large one bedroom home with new windows, new flooring, new exterior, main floor laundry and AWESOME location! This is Tower Grove South at it's best!
1 Unit Available
1052 South Kingshighway - J
1052 South Kingshighway Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1030 sqft
Ideal location next to Forest Park, BJC, Washington University, Children's Hospital and everything the vibrant Grove Neighborhood has to offer. Historic building on both national and state historic register.
1 Unit Available
1210 S. Newstead Ave - Downnstairs
1210 South Newstead Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
Virtual Tour- https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=SiazTHMTzzE&mls=1 Three bedroom apartment in central Grove location at Newstead and Swan, short walk to Urban Chestnut Brewing, new Tempus Restaurant and the Manchester entertainment district.
1 Unit Available
4349 Connecticut 1E
4349 Connecticut Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$925
1000 sqft
This apartment is perfect for anyone who wants lots of extra room and tons of light! ONE BLOCK FROM TOWER GROVE PARK & ONE BLOCK FROM MORGANFORD RESTAURANTS AND BARS.
