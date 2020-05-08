All apartments in St. Louis
Find more places like 525 Clara Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Louis, MO
/
525 Clara Ave
Last updated July 15 2019 at 8:44 AM

525 Clara Ave

525 Clara Avenue · (201) 845-7300 ext. 206
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Louis
See all
DeBaliviere Place
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

525 Clara Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63112
DeBaliviere Place

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Spacious 2 bed/2bath open floorplan sublet available through February 2020! All hardwood floors, walk-in closet in master bedroom, large windows throughout unit, private balcony, in-unit laundry. Gated parking available. Secure entry. Pets allowed.

Owner pays water/sewer/trash. Tenant pays electric/gas/internet. The unit is incredibly energy efficient, so utilities are very affordable (especially with budget billing).

The property management company is outstanding. All maintenance requests are responded to within the same day, and the building is very well maintained.

Move-in date is flexible, but looking for sometime in early July. Lease goes through February 2020. After that you can renew if you are happy! The property management company handles the entire subleasing process so it is secure and hassle-free.

Contact if interested!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 Clara Ave have any available units?
525 Clara Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis, MO.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 Clara Ave have?
Some of 525 Clara Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 Clara Ave currently offering any rent specials?
525 Clara Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Clara Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 525 Clara Ave is pet friendly.
Does 525 Clara Ave offer parking?
Yes, 525 Clara Ave does offer parking.
Does 525 Clara Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 Clara Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Clara Ave have a pool?
No, 525 Clara Ave does not have a pool.
Does 525 Clara Ave have accessible units?
No, 525 Clara Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Clara Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 Clara Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 525 Clara Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cortona at Forest Park
5800 Highlands Plaza Dr
St. Louis, MO 63110
275 on the Park
275 Union Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63108
Park Clayton
6605 Clayton Ave
St. Louis, MO 63139
Encore at Forest Park
5700 Highlands Plaza Dr
St. Louis, MO 63110
Vanguard Heights
10362 Old Olive Street Rd
St. Louis, MO 63141
Collins Terrace
1204 N 8th St
St. Louis, MO 63106
Dorchester
665 S Skinker Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63105
Tribeca Apartments
5510 Pershing Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63112

Similar Pages

St. Louis 1 BedroomsSt. Louis 2 Bedrooms
St. Louis Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Louis Pet Friendly Places
St. Louis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MO
St. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MO
Oakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central West End Historic DistrictDowntown St. LouisDe Baliviere Place
MidtownForest Park SoutheastPrinceton Heights
Shaw Historic DistrictSoulard Historic District

Apartments Near Colleges

Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of PharmacySaint Louis Community College
Saint Louis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity