525 Clara Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking walk in closets internet access

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Spacious 2 bed/2bath open floorplan sublet available through February 2020! All hardwood floors, walk-in closet in master bedroom, large windows throughout unit, private balcony, in-unit laundry. Gated parking available. Secure entry. Pets allowed.



Owner pays water/sewer/trash. Tenant pays electric/gas/internet. The unit is incredibly energy efficient, so utilities are very affordable (especially with budget billing).



The property management company is outstanding. All maintenance requests are responded to within the same day, and the building is very well maintained.



Move-in date is flexible, but looking for sometime in early July. Lease goes through February 2020. After that you can renew if you are happy! The property management company handles the entire subleasing process so it is secure and hassle-free.



