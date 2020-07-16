All apartments in St. Louis
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

5207 Itaska St

5207 Itaska Street · (314) 361-7474
Location

5207 Itaska Street, St. Louis, MO 63109
Southampton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5207 Itaska St · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Renovation in South Hampton Neighborhood! - This brand new renovation is a must see! With beautiful hardwood floors, an open floor plan, spacious rooms, and plenty of closet space, this home wont be on the market long! Walkable distance to the shops of Mackland and just a short drive from the Hill and Tower Grove Park! 42 inch cabinets line the beautiful kitchen, complete with a movable island, gas stove, dishwasher and garbage disposal. The main level bath has a Jack and Jill sink and lovely tile throughout. The basement, although unfinished, is clean, large and perfect for storage. As for the back yard, it is great for your furry friends, for it is completely fenced in with a porch and patio! Come view this home today!

Showings start on July 13th!

(RLNE4410069)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5207 Itaska St have any available units?
5207 Itaska St has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5207 Itaska St have?
Some of 5207 Itaska St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5207 Itaska St currently offering any rent specials?
5207 Itaska St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5207 Itaska St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5207 Itaska St is pet friendly.
Does 5207 Itaska St offer parking?
No, 5207 Itaska St does not offer parking.
Does 5207 Itaska St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5207 Itaska St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5207 Itaska St have a pool?
No, 5207 Itaska St does not have a pool.
Does 5207 Itaska St have accessible units?
No, 5207 Itaska St does not have accessible units.
Does 5207 Itaska St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5207 Itaska St has units with dishwashers.
