5207 Itaska St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Renovation in South Hampton Neighborhood! - This brand new renovation is a must see! With beautiful hardwood floors, an open floor plan, spacious rooms, and plenty of closet space, this home wont be on the market long! Walkable distance to the shops of Mackland and just a short drive from the Hill and Tower Grove Park! 42 inch cabinets line the beautiful kitchen, complete with a movable island, gas stove, dishwasher and garbage disposal. The main level bath has a Jack and Jill sink and lovely tile throughout. The basement, although unfinished, is clean, large and perfect for storage. As for the back yard, it is great for your furry friends, for it is completely fenced in with a porch and patio! Come view this home today!



Showings start on July 13th!



(RLNE4410069)