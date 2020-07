Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry parking bike storage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Top Ten Reasons Residents Stay at Parc Frontenac:



1. The view of Forest Park from our rooftop terrace during sunset.

2. Forest Park is our front yard. Whether you are a runner or a walker, you have 1,293 acres of greenery to explore.

3. Euclid Avenue is our backyard. There's a nearby restaurant for every occasion.

4. A variety of Starbucks coffee is always available in our lounge.for free.

5. Modern apartments, but not too modern.

6. The Maintenance team averages 4.7 stars (out of 5) in resident surveys.

7. Walk to work

8. Common areas are clean.like spotless.

9. It's a great value

10. Everybody knows your name.



BONUS #11: WE'RE OFFERING 1-MONTH FREE