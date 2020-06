Amenities

Good 2 bedroom unit in a nice 2 family building that is available for section 8 or market rent! This unit is hardwood throughout with a living room and 2 separate bedrooms that are connected as a walk through but can be close off and you can use the hallway. The kitchen is currently getting updated and will have stove and refrigerator with plenty of pantry space. Bath is has newer tile and was recently painted. This unit is available for section 8 or market rent. Washer/dryer hookups in basement. Tenant is responsible for a portion of the water/sewer/trash that amounts to $40/mo



Applications are $42 The application process includes a review of rental history, income and credit. Deposit ranges from 1-2 months rent depending on qualifications.



Great 2 family building with a large backyard.



Located close to the intersection of Natural Bridge and Newstead. Equally close to fairground park and O'fallon park.



Pets ok with application approval, additional deposit or pet rent may be required.