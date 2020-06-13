380 Apartments for rent in Granite City, IL

Moving to Granite City

This is not a tough place to move into. The locals are friendly and as long as you can hand over the proper security deposit and have at least a semi-decent credit report, no problem. If your credit has issues, don't feel bad. This is Southern Illinois and much of the area has been struggling. Add in a few glowing references including one from your previous landlord and proof of current income and the problem is solved. A pet reference is helpful if the dog weighs more than 25 pounds; many places have weight limits on pets so consider putting Fluffy on a diet if necessary.

What it Will Cost You

One of the best parts about living in Granite City is that your are within spitting distance of St. Louis and all the fun of an urban center but you are still in a quiet, small city. The other great thing is that rental prices here are much lower. You can expect to pay around $500 a month for a nice place in most locations and that is for 2-3 bedrooms. You can find some all bills paid places for around $800 a month. The paid bills usually include electricity, water and Internet/cable.