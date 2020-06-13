Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:08 PM

380 Apartments for rent in Granite City, IL

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
3 Units Available
Metro Apartments at Granite City
4078 Kathy Dr #1, Granite City, IL
1 Bedroom
$615
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Metro Apartments at Granite City in Granite City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
2 Units Available
Georgetown
3207 Maryville Rd, Granite City, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$630
1032 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Georgetown in Granite City. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2419 STATE Street
2419 State St, Granite City, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
925 sqft
Two Bedroom Unit in Hills Parkview Subdivision, Hardwood Flooring Throughout Main Living Areas, 14 x 12 Living Room, 12 x 10 Kitchen Includes Glass Top Electric Range, Garbage Disposal and Refrigerator, Full Hallway Bathroom with Ceramic Tiled

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2608 State Street
2608 State St, Granite City, IL
Studio
$600
550 sqft
Welcome to your very own updated STUDIO apartment. This home offers fresh paint, new wood floors throughout, newer appliances and a spacious walk in closet. 20 Minutes from STL, close to IL Route 3, IL 162. UNIT is an UPSTAIRS apartment.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2001 Johnson Road
2001 Johnson Rd, Granite City, IL
Studio
$800
600 sqft
Completely update building with right side unit for lease. Tenant responsible for interior finish. Rent includes all utilities except internet. Contact agent for details and showings. Building also for sale. See MLS#20021984.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1739 Pontoon Avenue
1739 Pontoon Rd, Granite City, IL
Studio
$600
784 sqft
Office space available with high visibility. Roof and siding approx 2 years old. Tenant pays for Electric, Gas, Water and portion of Dumpster.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
2616 State Street
2616 State St, Granite City, IL
Studio
$600
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Welcome to your very own updated STUDIO apartment. This home offers fresh paint, new wood floors throughout, newer appliances and a spacious walk in closet. 20 Minutes from STL, close to IL Route 3, IL 162. UNIT is an UPSTAIRS apartment.
Results within 1 mile of Granite City

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
25 GEMSTONE
25 Gemstone Drive, Pontoon Beach, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1750 sqft
Wonderful Opportunity to to live on the Lake. This is a 3 bedroom 1 3/4 bath home with all appliances, 2 car garage and a Lake. Don't miss this. QUALIFICATIONS: We charge a $35 application fee for each adult applicant.
Results within 5 miles of Granite City
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Columbus Square
16 Units Available
Collins Terrace
1204 N 8th St, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$590
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$650
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$790
960 sqft
***Spring into Savings in the month of April. You could qualify for $300 off your Security Deposit. $250 off second month rent. The application fee is Waived for the month of April.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Spanish Lake
19 Units Available
Oak Park Apartments
11185 Oak Parkway Ln, Spanish Lake, MO
1 Bedroom
$515
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$605
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$799
1430 sqft
Oak Park Apartments in Spanish Lake, MO offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with amenities that meet a wide range of tastes and needs in North St. Louis County.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown St. Louis
9 Units Available
Arcade Apartments
800 Olive St, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,112
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown St.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown St. Louis
15 Units Available
City View Apartments
110 N 17th St, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$574
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$685
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$844
826 sqft
High-rise downtown living at an affordable price! Downtown St. Louis is a vibrant neighborhood that has grown into an authentic, energetic and connected community.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Downtown St. Louis
13 Units Available
Vangard
1110 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$875
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in an eight-story former warehouse in the Loft District. One- and two-bedroom loft-style apartments with timber ceilings and exposed brick walls. Complimentary internet and cable TV. On-site restaurant, winery and gourmet market.
Last updated June 12 at 07:43pm
Downtown St. Louis
12 Units Available
Peper Lofts
701 North 1st Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,280
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
925 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Peper Lofts in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
Downtown St. Louis
17 Units Available
Bogen
1209 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
1414 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1626 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Bogen Lofts is a unique community with plenty of beautiful, recently renovated units. Amenities include refrigerators, walk-in closets, garbage disposals and dishwashers. The community is pet-friendly and has an elevator.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Downtown St. Louis
17 Units Available
Ventana
1207 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
1377 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1493 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community offers one- and two-bedroom apartments in 12 floor plans. Units are recently renovated and feature washers/dryers. Pet-friendly community with onsite clubhouse and garage parking. Just moments from The Dome at America's Center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown St. Louis
18 Units Available
The Laurel
622 North 7th Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,110
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our leasing office is opening for in person tours on 6/15/20. We are limiting tours to 2 people at a time and practicing social distancing. We do require a mask to be worn and will check your tempature apon arrival. Appointments are highly suggested.
Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
Downtown St. Louis
36 Units Available
Paul Brown Loft
206 N 9th Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$741
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$889
1177 sqft
The building is absolutely SPECTACULAR! The Rooftop includes a fitness center, clubroom, four seasons room and swimming pool. We are home to Peoples National Bank,Cafe Cioccolato, SanSai Japanese Grill, and Great Clips.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Columbus Square
14 Units Available
City Side
1115 Carr St, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$740
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$812
847 sqft
Embrace the excitement of downtown living within the comforts of a community setting. Welcome to Cityside Apartments.
Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
Grand Center
8 Units Available
Continental Life Building
3615 Olive Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
798 sqft
Newly renovated in 2002 and located right next to St. Louis University, The Continental Life Buldings luminous presence contains the most prestigious penthouses in St. Louis.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown St. Louis
3 Units Available
The Downtowner
1133 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$673
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$806
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$968
950 sqft
Downtowner Apartments – restores one of the coolest addresses in St. Louis. Choose a classic 1 or 2 bedroom, or a trend-forward micro studio.
Last updated June 10 at 02:14pm
Downtown St. Louis
4 Units Available
Ballpark Lofts
1004 Spruce Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ballpark Lofts offers vibrant living spaces, modern amenities and interiors for those who desire to redefine and re-energize their lifestyle. A neighborhood with pet-friendly green spaces. Ballpark Lofts is 2 blocks west of Busch Stadium.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Downtown St. Louis
28 Units Available
Monogram on Washington
1706 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,225
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1126 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09am
Downtown St. Louis
31 Units Available
Level On Locust
917 Locust Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$875
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,030
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1076 sqft
The wide range of floor plans and apartment configurations allow tenants of all walks of life to experience and enjoy living at Level on Locust. We want to make sure living here is as comfortable as possible.

Median Rent in Granite City

Last updated Jul. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Granite City is $604, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $784.
Studio
$532
1 Bed
$604
2 Beds
$784
3+ Beds
$1,038
City GuideGranite City
"Writings on the wall She's not there at all She walked out the door Down the stairs and through the hall / No one saw her go No one saw her at all They think they saw a ghost, cause they let one in the hall / Oooo Ahhhh / Watching the world Watching the world With the granite city girl" (- Deep Sea Arcade, 'Granite City')

Granite City is actually a really nice little city of just under 30,000 residents. It gets something of a bad rap in Southern Illinois because it's the only city south of Springfield that is pro-choice, except for smoking. It's part of the St. Louis Metropolitan area and is just a bit smaller than nearby Belleville. However there are great jobs and the people are friendly.

Moving to Granite City

This is not a tough place to move into. The locals are friendly and as long as you can hand over the proper security deposit and have at least a semi-decent credit report, no problem. If your credit has issues, don't feel bad. This is Southern Illinois and much of the area has been struggling. Add in a few glowing references including one from your previous landlord and proof of current income and the problem is solved. A pet reference is helpful if the dog weighs more than 25 pounds; many places have weight limits on pets so consider putting Fluffy on a diet if necessary.

What it Will Cost You

One of the best parts about living in Granite City is that your are within spitting distance of St. Louis and all the fun of an urban center but you are still in a quiet, small city. The other great thing is that rental prices here are much lower. You can expect to pay around $500 a month for a nice place in most locations and that is for 2-3 bedrooms. You can find some all bills paid places for around $800 a month. The paid bills usually include electricity, water and Internet/cable.

Living in Granite City

Living in this small city is fun and exciting. There are plenty of people around so making friends isn't an issue for most people. The most popular ways to meet people in this city are, wait for it, bars and churches! Obviously, if you want to meet people in church then visit the denomination of your choice and go for it. The bar scene is likewise fairly simple but you need to go to the right bar to meet the right people.

Bars in Granite City are a big draw because there are big screen televisions for sports, good food and it's a laid back atmosphere. The right people, of course, are the people that share your interests. This make take a little bit of bar hopping to find but it's a fun game. Start with Bindy's or Ken's Lounge.

Or you can try the Garden Gate Tearoom. Seriously, this little cafe like place is absolutely adorable. Actually, the best word to describe it would be 'lovely.' All kidding aside, no matter who you are you are going to want to stop in for their signature Monte Cristo sandwich with raspberry dipping sauce. At less than $9 it's a steal!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Granite City?
In Granite City, the median rent is $532 for a studio, $604 for a 1-bedroom, $784 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,038 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Granite City, check out our monthly Granite City Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Granite City?
Some of the colleges located in the Granite City area include Southwestern Illinois College, Fontbonne University, Harris-Stowe State University, Ranken Technical College, and St. Louis College of Pharmacy. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Granite City?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Granite City from include St. Louis, St. Charles, O'Fallon, Chesterfield, and Florissant.

