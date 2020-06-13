Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:19 PM

118 Apartments for rent in Creve Coeur, MO

📍
Downtown Creve Coeur
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Downtown Creve Coeur
8 Units Available
Renew Creve Couer
1007 W Rue de la Banque, Creve Coeur, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,040
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
913 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
9 Units Available
Vicino on the Lake
1003 Mariners Point Ct, Creve Coeur, MO
1 Bedroom
$926
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location near I-270, Lambert-St. Louis International Airport and many shops and dining options. Community has four pools, tennis and volleyball courts and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Downtown Creve Coeur
23 Units Available
Kings Landing
618 N New Ballas Rd, Creve Coeur, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,270
979 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Homes with full-size washers, 9-foot ceilings, and linen closets. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym, a coffee bar, and a courtyard. Minutes away from local dining and shopping area.

1 of 77

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
702 Champeix Lane
702 Champeix Lane, Creve Coeur, MO
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3866 sqft
Welcome to this stunning custom home, built in 2017 in an established Creve Coeur neighborhood. This 1.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
12947 Mason Manor
12947 Mason Manor Road, Creve Coeur, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2472 sqft
Beautiful all brick two-story in Parkway school district ready for new tenants. This 4 bed 2.5 bath sits on a beautiful lot in a private neighborhood located down the street from Bellerive country club.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
12305 Conway Road
12305 Conway Road, Creve Coeur, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1883 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath full masonry ranch on almost an acre lot and next door to Conway Park. This home has much to offer: beautiful hardwood floors, see-through gas fireplace between living room & den, formal dining room, and sunroom.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Downtown Creve Coeur
1 Unit Available
652 Emerson Road
652 Emerson Road, Creve Coeur, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1017 sqft
Loft living in the heart of Creve Coeur. Top floor with elevator. Secure building with heated underground parking and wonderful amenities. Sweet as can be and functional.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Downtown Creve Coeur
1 Unit Available
745 Old Ballas Road
745 Old Ballas Road, Creve Coeur, MO
Studio
$2,700
3256 sqft
Entire building available starting October 1st, 2019. This stand alone office space features a total of 3256SF, consisting of 2072SF fully finished recently rehabbed office space, and 1184SF of walkout basement storage/staging area.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Olivette
15 Units Available
Bonhomme Village Apartments
1124 Bonhomme Lake Dr, Olivette, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,069
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
977 sqft
Olivette, Mo is "in the center of it all". This small community is home to Bonhomme Village Apartments, a luxurious property with a contemporary and green atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
Contact for Availability
Oak Forest Apartments I
10900 Oak Forest Parkway Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$650
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
The living spaces at Oak Forest Apartments are thoughtfully designed with comfort and convenience in mind, and are stylishly appointed with the kind of premium materials and finishes you won’t find in any other apartments for rent in Saint Louis.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:52am
Contact for Availability
Oak Forest Apartments II
10902 Oak Forest Parkway Drive, St. Louis County, MO
1 Bedroom
$650
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
Welcome to Oak Forest Apartments, a residential community featuring One and Two bedroom apartments in Saint Louis, MO.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
12103 Trailways Drive
12103 Trailways Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1 sqft
OCCUPANCY for up to 4 PEOPLE. Freshly painted interior. ENERGY EFFICIENT newer furnace and a/c, thermal double pane windows and some upgraded LED light fixtures.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1231 Creve Coeur Crossing
1231 Creve Coeur Crossing Lane, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
868 sqft
Here is your chance to lease this freshly painted 2 bed / 2 Full Bath condo located in the sought after Parkway School District. The top floor condo features vaulted ceilings in the living room, kitchen and each bedrooms.

1 of 14

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
1218 Creve Coeur Crossing Apt J
1218 Creve Coeur Crossing Lane, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Gorgeous Renovated Condo in Creve Coeur Crossing - This newly renovated condo is a must see! Complete with spacious vaulted ceilings, beautiful stainless steel appliances, under cabinet lighting, and plenty of cabinet/counter space, any cooks dream!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
12 Units Available
Cedar Trace
2000 McKelvey Hill Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$750
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1987 sqft
Apartments have spacious floor plans with private balconies or patios. Central heat and air ensure year-round comfort. There are several on-site laundry facilities. Quick access to Interstate 270.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
21 Units Available
The Pavilion
2207 Summerhouse Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$775
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
811 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
983 sqft
Maryland Heights is a great place to live, work, and visit. It is home to more than 27,000 residents, 1,700 businesses, and numerous dining, recreation, and entertainment opportunities.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Rock Hill
19 Units Available
Stanford Place Apartments
9305 Manchester Rd, Rock Hill, MO
Studio
$878
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$871
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$878
1241 sqft
Rock Hill, Mo is a suburb of St. Louis County, home to thriving businesses on Manchester Road, top-rated public and private schools, and Stanford Place Apartments. Our neighborhood-like welcomes you right in.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Clayton
22 Units Available
Two Twelve Clayton
212 South Meramec Ave, Clayton, MO
Studio
$1,300
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,610
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,116
1025 sqft
Luxury apartments within walking distance of the Clayton Metrolink Station. Units have chef-inspired kitchens with white quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Complimentary Wi-Fi is provided in all common areas.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 13 at 12:29pm
$
8 Units Available
Haven on the Lake
2050 Lakerun Ct, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$900
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Many facilities for active residents, including an indoor racquetball court, tennis court, resort-style swimming pools, stocked fishing lake, and fitness center with free weights. Close to Creve Coeur Lake.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:59pm
Clayton
16 Units Available
Ceylon
25 North Central Avenue, Clayton, MO
Studio
$1,425
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1134 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ceylon in Clayton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:01pm
$
4 Units Available
The Avalon Apartment Homes
13630 Riverway Dr, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$955
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
806 sqft
Located minutes from 141, 270, and the 64/40. On-site amenities include a new clubhouse, fitness center, conference room, and pool. Stunning interiors with open floor plans, large windows, and a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Village Green
6 Units Available
ReNew Chesterfield
2150 Village Green Pkwy, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$955
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
14 Units Available
Schoettler Village Apartments
15480 Elk Ridge Ln, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$882
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,222
1646 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, dishwashers, spacious walk-in closets and lush outdoor space. Tucked away but conveniently located near major highways, shopping and schools. Access to community amenities such as a gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Richmond Heights
16 Units Available
EVO
9015 Eager Rd, Richmond Heights, MO
Studio
$1,156
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,261
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,744
1095 sqft
A luxury, relaxing community with on-site amenities such as a saltwater pool, spa and outdoor grilling areas. Updated interiors featuring wood-inspired floors, fireplaces, modern appliances and large balconies.
City GuideCreve Coeur
Creve Coeur ("Broken Heart") is named after a lake in town, the name of which was chosen to pay homage to a lovelorn Indian girl who committed suicide in the nearby "Dripping Springs."

Creve Coeur is essentially a suburb of St. Louis, and its also home to several corporate headquarters and thriving local businesses. Its a quiet, family place with lots of active and outdoor recreation opportunities. The schools here are great, and it has parks, golf courses, ice skating rinks and more. Also, the myriad of highways and roads coming in and out of the city offer its residents extremely easy access to downtown St. Louis.

Moving to Creve Coeur

Lets face it Creve Coeur is a place for grown-ups, and we aren't talking in age alone. Most people here live in beautiful homes with their families they're trying to escape the hustle and bustle of the nearby big city. Nearly three quarters of residential places here including houses and apartments are owned. However, there are some rental options available, so if you insist on being a part of this quiet suburb, there will probably be somewhere for you to rent here. And if you do decide to rent, you'll find it extremely affordable, especially compared to the rest of the country (and for a suburb in a bustling metropolitan area). The average rent for a studio apartment in Creve Coeur is on the lower end, and the price for a four bedroom is reasonably higher.

Creve Coeur is essentially a neighborhood, especially if you ask people who live in St. Louis. So, if you're thinking of relocating there, you'll pretty much get the same thing no matter where you end up in the suburb, and it'll be quiet, peaceful and pretty.

Living in Creve Coeur

There is no doubt the people choose Creve Coeur for its proximity to St. Louis. So, if you're going there to get to the big city, you'll want a car. The suburb is encircled by 4 highways that lead into St. Louis, so you'll have easy access and be able to get to the heart of things in just minutes. Right now, there is essentially no public transportation so you wont want to try to rely on any bus. You can bike or walk, but if you want to be like the rest of the people here, just drive.

Living in Creve Coeur comes with its benefits besides the access to St. Louis. The parks here are beautiful. The lake, after which the city is named, offers a wonderful spot for outdoor recreation including picnicking, fishing, running, boating, and more. There are excellent schools in the city, if you have kids. And if you love art, you'll love the initiative the city undertook in 2009, during which they installed public art throughout the entire suburban area.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Creve Coeur?
The average rent price for Creve Coeur rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,480.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Creve Coeur?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Creve Coeur include Downtown Creve Coeur.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Creve Coeur?
Some of the colleges located in the Creve Coeur area include Southwestern Illinois College, Fontbonne University, Harris-Stowe State University, Ranken Technical College, and St. Louis College of Pharmacy. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Creve Coeur?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Creve Coeur from include St. Louis, St. Charles, O'Fallon, Chesterfield, and Florissant.

