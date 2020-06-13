118 Apartments for rent in Creve Coeur, MO📍
1 of 21
1 of 25
1 of 25
1 of 77
1 of 21
1 of 18
1 of 26
1 of 15
1 of 17
1 of 5
1 of 14
1 of 8
1 of 27
1 of 14
1 of 25
1 of 13
1 of 15
1 of 45
1 of 69
1 of 1
1 of 22
1 of 43
1 of 33
1 of 30
Creve Coeur is essentially a suburb of St. Louis, and its also home to several corporate headquarters and thriving local businesses. Its a quiet, family place with lots of active and outdoor recreation opportunities. The schools here are great, and it has parks, golf courses, ice skating rinks and more. Also, the myriad of highways and roads coming in and out of the city offer its residents extremely easy access to downtown St. Louis.
Lets face it Creve Coeur is a place for grown-ups, and we aren't talking in age alone. Most people here live in beautiful homes with their families they're trying to escape the hustle and bustle of the nearby big city. Nearly three quarters of residential places here including houses and apartments are owned. However, there are some rental options available, so if you insist on being a part of this quiet suburb, there will probably be somewhere for you to rent here. And if you do decide to rent, you'll find it extremely affordable, especially compared to the rest of the country (and for a suburb in a bustling metropolitan area). The average rent for a studio apartment in Creve Coeur is on the lower end, and the price for a four bedroom is reasonably higher.
Creve Coeur is essentially a neighborhood, especially if you ask people who live in St. Louis. So, if you're thinking of relocating there, you'll pretty much get the same thing no matter where you end up in the suburb, and it'll be quiet, peaceful and pretty.
There is no doubt the people choose Creve Coeur for its proximity to St. Louis. So, if you're going there to get to the big city, you'll want a car. The suburb is encircled by 4 highways that lead into St. Louis, so you'll have easy access and be able to get to the heart of things in just minutes. Right now, there is essentially no public transportation so you wont want to try to rely on any bus. You can bike or walk, but if you want to be like the rest of the people here, just drive.
Living in Creve Coeur comes with its benefits besides the access to St. Louis. The parks here are beautiful. The lake, after which the city is named, offers a wonderful spot for outdoor recreation including picnicking, fishing, running, boating, and more. There are excellent schools in the city, if you have kids. And if you love art, you'll love the initiative the city undertook in 2009, during which they installed public art throughout the entire suburban area.