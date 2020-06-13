118 Apartments for rent in Creve Coeur, MO

Moving to Creve Coeur

Lets face it Creve Coeur is a place for grown-ups, and we aren't talking in age alone. Most people here live in beautiful homes with their families they're trying to escape the hustle and bustle of the nearby big city. Nearly three quarters of residential places here including houses and apartments are owned. However, there are some rental options available, so if you insist on being a part of this quiet suburb, there will probably be somewhere for you to rent here. And if you do decide to rent, you'll find it extremely affordable, especially compared to the rest of the country (and for a suburb in a bustling metropolitan area). The average rent for a studio apartment in Creve Coeur is on the lower end, and the price for a four bedroom is reasonably higher.

Creve Coeur is essentially a neighborhood, especially if you ask people who live in St. Louis. So, if you're thinking of relocating there, you'll pretty much get the same thing no matter where you end up in the suburb, and it'll be quiet, peaceful and pretty.