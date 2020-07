Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator gym game room parking bike storage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly

Dorchester is a 23-story luxury apartment rental community located between Forest Park and the DeMun Neighborhood.



Forest Park is the ideal setting for the active lifestyle with six miles of paths for joggers, hikers, bikers and rollerbladers. Demun is an upscale area of the Clayton neighborhood filled with cute shops and restaurants like Kaldi's Coffee, Jimmy's On the Park and Sasha's Wine Bar.



Our residents include Washington University graduate students, professionals in the Clayton Financial District, artists, retirees and the like. Dorchester is a very friendly place to live so be prepared to say hello to neighbors when you are in the game room, the resident lounge or the gym.



The apartments are in excellent condition and our onsite service team is available to assist you seven days a week.