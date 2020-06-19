Amenities

4108 Davis St., St. Louis, MO 63123

Showing will start up again this week after repairs completed, please watch for alerts!



LIMITED TIME ONLY GET $200 OFF 1st MONTHS RENT IF MOVE IN BY June 26TH!



AVAILABLE NOW FOR VIEWING! Single Family home in St. Louis City area FOR RENT $1250 a month. This home has been recently updated it has 3 bedrooms/1 bath, 980 sq. ft, all new flooring throughout, fresh new paint, ceiling fans in bedrooms and more.. Download the RENTLY app to schedule your personal tour today!

If you would like to apply for this home please visit our website at https://rentorown.propertyware.com.



For more information please contact Starting Point Property Management at 636-573-1200.