St. Louis, MO
4108 Davis St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:29 AM

4108 Davis St

4108 Davis Street · (636) 573-1200
Location

4108 Davis Street, St. Louis, MO 63123
Boulevard Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4108 Davis St., St. Louis, MO 63123
Showing will start up again this week after repairs completed, please watch for alerts!

LIMITED TIME ONLY GET $200 OFF 1st MONTHS RENT IF MOVE IN BY June 26TH!

AVAILABLE NOW FOR VIEWING! Single Family home in St. Louis City area FOR RENT $1250 a month. This home has been recently updated it has 3 bedrooms/1 bath, 980 sq. ft, all new flooring throughout, fresh new paint, ceiling fans in bedrooms and more.. Download the RENTLY app to schedule your personal tour today!
Â 
If you would like to apply for this home please visit our website at https://rentorown.propertyware.com.

For more information please contact Starting Point Property Management at 636-573-1200.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4108 Davis St have any available units?
4108 Davis St has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4108 Davis St have?
Some of 4108 Davis St's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4108 Davis St currently offering any rent specials?
4108 Davis St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4108 Davis St pet-friendly?
No, 4108 Davis St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 4108 Davis St offer parking?
Yes, 4108 Davis St does offer parking.
Does 4108 Davis St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4108 Davis St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4108 Davis St have a pool?
No, 4108 Davis St does not have a pool.
Does 4108 Davis St have accessible units?
No, 4108 Davis St does not have accessible units.
Does 4108 Davis St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4108 Davis St does not have units with dishwashers.
