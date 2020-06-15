All apartments in St. Louis
Location

4059 Schiller Place, St. Louis, MO 63116
Bevo Mill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4059 Schiller Ave · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Spacious 3 bed, 1 bath South City bungalo, newly updated, hardwood floors, deck, central A/C - Beautiful and Spacious! This two story home is conveniently located in the heart of Bevo, just minutes away from Tower Grove Park, South Grand, the Carondelet Park Rec Complex, and the bars and restaurants of South St Louis.

Two large hardwood living rooms in the front of the house have lots of light. They open into a huge kitchen with tiled floors and extra cabinets. There's plenty of room for a full size table and island as well. Off the kitchen is a well appointed bathroom with brushed nickel fixtures and a large tub, all fully tiled.

Walk up the open staircase with accent windows to a large second floor with three bedrooms. Two master bedrooms on each end of the house include vaulted ceilings, lighting and window accents and lots of closet space. Off the hall in the middle is a third smaller bedroom, great for kids, guests or made into an office.

The back door off the kitchen opens out onto a full width deck. It's a great yard for entertaining, private with plenty of shade. There's also a two car parking pad in the back.

Utilities:
Tenants responsible for electric and gas utilities, with bill in tenant's name. Sewer, water and trash utilities are in landlord's name and will be added to monthly invoice at a flat fee.

Amenities:
- Central A/C
- Off-street parking
- Hardwood floors
- Deck

(RLNE3244992)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4059 Schiller Ave have any available units?
4059 Schiller Ave has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4059 Schiller Ave have?
Some of 4059 Schiller Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4059 Schiller Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4059 Schiller Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4059 Schiller Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4059 Schiller Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4059 Schiller Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4059 Schiller Ave does offer parking.
Does 4059 Schiller Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4059 Schiller Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4059 Schiller Ave have a pool?
No, 4059 Schiller Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4059 Schiller Ave have accessible units?
No, 4059 Schiller Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4059 Schiller Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4059 Schiller Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
