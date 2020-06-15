4059 Schiller Ave

Amenities

Spacious 3 bed, 1 bath South City bungalo, newly updated, hardwood floors, deck, central A/C - Beautiful and Spacious! This two story home is conveniently located in the heart of Bevo, just minutes away from Tower Grove Park, South Grand, the Carondelet Park Rec Complex, and the bars and restaurants of South St Louis.



Two large hardwood living rooms in the front of the house have lots of light. They open into a huge kitchen with tiled floors and extra cabinets. There's plenty of room for a full size table and island as well. Off the kitchen is a well appointed bathroom with brushed nickel fixtures and a large tub, all fully tiled.



Walk up the open staircase with accent windows to a large second floor with three bedrooms. Two master bedrooms on each end of the house include vaulted ceilings, lighting and window accents and lots of closet space. Off the hall in the middle is a third smaller bedroom, great for kids, guests or made into an office.



The back door off the kitchen opens out onto a full width deck. It's a great yard for entertaining, private with plenty of shade. There's also a two car parking pad in the back.



Utilities:

Tenants responsible for electric and gas utilities, with bill in tenant's name. Sewer, water and trash utilities are in landlord's name and will be added to monthly invoice at a flat fee.



Amenities:

- Central A/C

- Off-street parking

- Hardwood floors

- Deck



