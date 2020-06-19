4006 Shaw Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Rehabbed historic townhouse in Shaw neighborhood has all the modern features you are looking for with the charm of an historic home. Located near SLU, South Grand and Tower Grove Park, this spacious 1500 sf townhouse features: updated kitchen with 42" cabinets, main floor washer/dryer in unit, 2 1/2 bathrooms including master suite, one gated parking space. Two large decks, one off kitchen/dining room and the other off the master bedroom. Full walkout basement has sump pump and tons of storage space. One parking space in secured lot. Garage space available for $100 per month. Walk to Tower Grove Park, Botanical Garden or Sasha's Wine Bar. Application Fee $55 per person. 12 month minimum lease, possible discount with 18 months or longer. Security deposit $1700. Small dogs and cats allowed with $300 nonrefundable pet fee and $30 per month pet rent.