Last updated April 20 2020 at 3:16 PM

4006 Shaw Boulevard

4006 Shaw Boulevard · (314) 802-0797
Location

4006 Shaw Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63110
Shaw Historic District

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2080 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Rehabbed historic townhouse in Shaw neighborhood has all the modern features you are looking for with the charm of an historic home. Located near SLU, South Grand and Tower Grove Park, this spacious 1500 sf townhouse features: updated kitchen with 42" cabinets, main floor washer/dryer in unit, 2 1/2 bathrooms including master suite, one gated parking space. Two large decks, one off kitchen/dining room and the other off the master bedroom. Full walkout basement has sump pump and tons of storage space. One parking space in secured lot. Garage space available for $100 per month. Walk to Tower Grove Park, Botanical Garden or Sasha's Wine Bar. Application Fee $55 per person. 12 month minimum lease, possible discount with 18 months or longer. Security deposit $1700. Small dogs and cats allowed with $300 nonrefundable pet fee and $30 per month pet rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4006 Shaw Boulevard have any available units?
4006 Shaw Boulevard has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4006 Shaw Boulevard have?
Some of 4006 Shaw Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4006 Shaw Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4006 Shaw Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4006 Shaw Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 4006 Shaw Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 4006 Shaw Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4006 Shaw Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 4006 Shaw Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4006 Shaw Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4006 Shaw Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4006 Shaw Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4006 Shaw Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4006 Shaw Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4006 Shaw Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4006 Shaw Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
